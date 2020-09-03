SI.com
AllTerrapins
Florida Lineman Recaps September 1 Offer from Maryland

AhmedGhafir

Gaither (FL) defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas added a new offer Tuesday evening after connecting with defensive line coach Brian Williams. The 6-foot-5, 325-pound interior lineman bonded took note of Williams’ coaching experience before his second season with Maryland as his Florida ties stick out.

“He told me where he went, he told me he’s from Miami and was at Carol City and then he went to Florida State back in 2013, 2014 then Georgia, UAB then he got to Maryland,” Thomas told All Terrapins. “It was smooth, we had a good talk. He said he likes my film and I have a lot of potential. He likes how I play and the energy that I bring to the field.”

The knowledge about the program will come with time, but with the ability to now contact coaches more freely, Thomas takes comfort knowing he has time on his side. “Feels great. I can call and text coaches and actually have a conversation, build relationships.”

Thomas entered the contact period with five offers from Bowling Green, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami and Syracuse but a bevy of new interest flooded his phone and inbox when the clock struck midnight. Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas, Syracuse, Tulane, USF and West Virginia were among the schools to reach out as Thomas looks ahead to when visits resume.

Until then, Thomas is focused on his junior season as he retooled his body to maintain his quickness. “I feel like I have a lot of finesse moves that I can use and I move around good,” he added. While he enjoys the early stages of the recruiting process, scheme fit will be the most critical factor when it comes time for a decision.

“Playing time and if I can fit into the scheme. I definitely want to learn how I fit in and if I can fit into the defense well.”

