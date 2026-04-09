Maryland Football Recruiting: 2027 Four-Star Edge Rusher Trims List to Seven

Maryland’s defensive front has its sights set on a major boost for the class of 2027 as the Terrapins officially remain in the hunt for one of the region's most explosive defensive talents. Rion Jackson, a standout four-star edge rusher known for his quick first step and relentless pursuit, has narrowed his recruitment down to a top seven that features Mike Locksley’s program prominently. As the Terps continue to prioritize "staying home" and locking down elite prospects, Jackson’s inclusion in Maryland signals that the coaching staff’s vision for a dominant, local-led defense is resonating with the next generation of stars.

Maryland finds itself in elite company as Jackson’s recruitment takes a national turn, with the Terrapins battling a powerhouse lineup that includes Notre Dame, Auburn, Michigan, Florida, Kentucky, and border-rival Virginia Tech. These top seven represent a cross-section of college football’s biggest stages, from the SEC and Big Ten Conferences.

For Maryland, the inclusion in this group underscores their rising profile in the 2027 cycle, as they aim to prove they can beat out the nation's perennial blue-bloods for the top-tier talent right in their own backyard.

At 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds, Jackson possesses the ideal frame and length that college scouts covet in a modern edge rusher. Hailing from Annapolis, Maryland, the 2027 prospect has already earned a high three-star rating of 88 from 247Sports, positioning him as the No. 42 edge defender in the nation and one of the top players in the state of Maryland. His physical profile suggests significant room for growth, allowing him to maintain his explosive speed while adding the necessary bulk to compete at the Power Four level. As a standout local product, Jackson’s recruitment is a high-stakes battle for the Terrapins, who view him as a cornerstone piece for their future defensive front.

Maryland makes the Top Seven for Annapolis four-star edge Rion Jackson 🐢 pic.twitter.com/7o0LflMfUA — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) April 7, 2026

Jackson’s sophomore campaign in 2024 was nothing short of dominant, as he proved to be a constant disruption in the backfield. Over the course of the season, he racked up 50 total tackles, but it was his knack for making plays behind the line of scrimmage that truly set him apart. He accounted for 16 tackles for loss and showcased his prowess as a finisher with nine sacks, effectively terrorizing opposing quarterbacks. Additionally, his versatility and awareness in passing lanes were on full display as he recorded nine pass breakups, a remarkably high number for an edge rusher that highlights his elite athleticism and instincts.

Jackson’s immediate value lies in his elite frame and wingspan. Standing at 6-foot-4 with a verified 82-inch wingspan, he possesses the reach to keep offensive tackles at bay and the "bend" to dip around the edge. For a Maryland defense that has prioritized length and speed under coordinator Brian Williams, Jackson is a seamless fit.

Maryland has historically struggled to get off the field on 3rd-and-long against high-tier opponents. Jackson provides a "pure" pass-rush threat that requires a double-team or a chip-block from a tight end. By forcing the offense to keep an extra blocker in to help the tackle, Jackson effectively reduces the number of receivers Maryland’s secondary has to cover, making the entire defensive unit more effective.

Securing a four-star talent from Annapolis sends a message to other elite 2027 prospects in the region that Maryland is the premier destination to develop for the NFL. His presence would likely act as a magnet for other local defensive recruits, helping the Terps build the depth needed to survive a grueling conference schedule.

Currently listed at 218 pounds, Jackson will need to utilize a collegiate strength and conditioning program to add "good weight." To hold the edge against the massive offensive tackles found at Michigan or Notre Dame, he will likely need to play closer to the 240-250 pound range without losing his 4.65 speed.

Like many high school prospects who win on pure athleticism, Jackson can continue to refine his hand-fighting techniques. Developing a more diverse "toolbox" of pass-rush moves, such as a consistent long-arm or a sharp counter-inside, will make him unblockable at the next level.

While he is an elite pursuer, improving his lower-body strength will help him anchor against the run more effectively, ensuring double teams or pulling guards don't wash him out.

If Maryland can fend off the likes of Notre Dame, Michigan, and Auburn, they aren't just getting a local star. They are getting a defender who bridges the gap between raw athleticism and on-field results. Jackson has the ceiling of a Sunday player, and keeping him in his home state would be a massive statement for the future of Terps football.

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