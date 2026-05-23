Terps Legacy Recruit Jianni Davis Describes Expectations, Culture Fit at Maryland

While many of Maryland football's freshmen recruits were at spring camp as early enrollees, a few more will be joining the program ahead of the 2026 season.

Among them is one prospect with a rather recognizable football surname - and while he is coming in under the radar, Jianni Davis is just focused on making an impact however he can.

Jianni, the son of All-American Terps tight end Vernon Davis, followed in his father's footsteps by committing to Maryland last June. They were his only power conference offer at that point, with East Carolina, Marshall, Toledo, and several FCS programs also in the mix.

"I had gone to my visit, and I just loved the whole atmosphere," Davis said in an interview with Maryland On SI. "You know, I tell everybody the same thing. Maryland, as soon as I stepped onto the campus, it just felt like home. You could feel the love; you could feel the energy on the campus."

It's no surprise that Maryland made the son of an all-time great feel right at home. Vernon is one of the program’s most prestigious alumni - he was drafted 6th overall by the San Francisco 49ers in 2006 and went on to play 14 seasons in the NFL.

In addition to Vernon, who won Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos, the Davis family has had even more representation in the professional ranks. The late Vontae Davis - Vernon's brother - also spent a decade in the league as a defensive back, and their cousin Jaden is currently a corner for the Arizona Cardinals.

"They definitely played a big role in me wanting to play football," Jianni said. "When I was a little kid, I wanted to be like them. I thought it was so cool that they played professional football."

"Continuing his legacy, hopefully to be better than him. That's the goal." Jianni Davis on his father's career

Vernon Davis dominated the ACC in 2005, with 51 receptions, 878 yards, and six touchdowns. He went on to make two Pro Bowls and two Super Bowls before spending the last four seasons of his career back in the DMV with Washington. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Those lofty expectations are now one step closer to within reach - but he'll still be met with challenges right away.

The 6'1", 230 lbs. edge is entering a rather crowded room in College Park. Not only are Freshmen All-Americans Zahir Mathis and Sidney Stewart returning as expected starters, but Davis will also have to compete with five-star prospect Zion Elee, who already has 15 spring practice sessions under his belt.

He's banking on his versatility to help him get on the field.

"I do it all," Davis said. "Special teams, offense, defense, I do it all. Anything to get on the field, to make a name for myself."

In addition to his primary position, Davis (appropriately) also played some tight end in high school. Whether Mike Locksley would consider using him as a two-way player remains to be seen, but the potential is there.

Jianni also has a personal connection on staff: David Brownlee, one of Maryland's defensive analysts, also attended Bishop McNamara High School before playing for the Terps.

"He's been my guy," Davis said. "He's been helping me a lot through the process."

That process is now nearly complete.

Jianni walked at graduation yesterday. He'll soon be at his new home 20 miles to the north. But his motivation will stay the same.

"Hard work. Hard work. Hard work and dedication, every day." Jianni's motto for success

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