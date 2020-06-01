It seemed like just a matter of time before St. Frances Academy (Md.) defensive end Terrance Butler announced his commitment to Maryland. The Baltimore native had not had the opportunity to venture to many of his suitors prior to the recruiting shutdown, but the school he did make it to frequently was Maryland.

That helped wide receiver coach Joker Phillips and the rest of the Maryland staff lead the way as they cemented the relationship. Relationships helped the Terps secure their third pledge from the Baltimore powerhouse this cycle, alongside defensive end Zion Shockley and H-back/tight end Joseph Bearns.

Now that Butler is in the fold, what is Maryland getting in the 6-foot-3, 220-pound pass-rusher?

The Panthers' front seven has developed high-caliber pass-rushers in recent years with Eyabi Anoma, Ole Miss signee Demon Clowney and incoming Tennessee defensive tackle Dominic Bailey, but Butler's skillset and athleticism makes him a prime candidate to slide into the JACK position. He shows speed off the edge and has the athleticism to move in space, while he does well at times using his speed to skate by his assignment.

Butler will look to show off his refined technique and improved hand placement as he is part of a replenished pass-rush off the edge as he, Shockley and 2022 elite defensive ends Derrick Moore and Aaron Wilson.

For Maryland, recruiting along the front seven continues to take a step forward as he joins a DMV-exclusive commit list in the unit, and notably, another key addition from one of the nation's top teams.