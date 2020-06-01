AllTerrapins
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Analysis: Terrance Butler to Maryland

AhmedGhafir

It seemed like just a matter of time before St. Frances Academy (Md.) defensive end Terrance Butler announced his commitment to Maryland. The Baltimore native had not had the opportunity to venture to many of his suitors prior to the recruiting shutdown, but the school he did make it to frequently was Maryland.

That helped wide receiver coach Joker Phillips and the rest of the Maryland staff lead the way as they cemented the relationship. Relationships helped the Terps secure their third pledge from the Baltimore powerhouse this cycle, alongside defensive end Zion Shockley and H-back/tight end Joseph Bearns. 

Now that Butler is in the fold, what is Maryland getting in the 6-foot-3, 220-pound pass-rusher?

The Panthers' front seven has developed high-caliber pass-rushers in recent years with Eyabi Anoma, Ole Miss signee Demon Clowney and incoming Tennessee defensive tackle Dominic Bailey, but Butler's skillset and athleticism makes him a prime candidate to slide into the JACK position. He shows speed off the edge and has the athleticism to move in space, while he does well at times using his speed to skate by his assignment.

Butler will look to show off his refined technique and improved hand placement as he is part of a replenished pass-rush off the edge as he, Shockley and 2022 elite defensive ends Derrick Moore and Aaron Wilson.

For Maryland, recruiting along the front seven continues to take a step forward as he joins a DMV-exclusive commit list in the unit, and notably, another key addition from one of the nation's top teams.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Toddale
Toddale

Is this the second wall gif from last week the night tommy committed?

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Virginia Tackle Developed into Coveted Prospect

How proximity to home helps three schools with elite OT Tristan Leigh.

AhmedGhafir

by

SmithTerp14

How Maryland set the stage for program-changing front seven

How head coach Mike Locksley and company rebuilt their front seven through the 2021 cycle.

AhmedGhafir

by

Coach_Ramon

SFA defensive end Terrance Butler commits to Maryland

Third pickup from Baltimore powerhouse St. Frances defensive end Terrance Butler for the Terps

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Linebacker commit excited for future of Terps' defense

Maryland linebacker commit Gereme Spraggins discusses offseason, commitment to Maryland

AhmedGhafir

by

Jbwest31

Where Maryland stands with its 2021 recruiting class

Breaking down Maryland Terps' recruiting efforts from head coach Mark Turgeon and the staff

Josh Stirn

Emerging tackle target talks Maryland offer

Agile 6-foot-8 offensive tackle talks latest offer, updates recruitment.

AhmedGhafir

by

Jbwest31

DMV Profile: Flowers Linebacker Wayne Matthews

Breaking down an instinctive linebacker out of Flowers High School.

AhmedGhafir

by

jsm1021

Locksley talks addition of Tagovailoa, status for upcoming season

What head coach Mike Locksley saw in Tagovailoa as he heads to Maryland

AhmedGhafir

by

Coach_Ramon

Maryland superfan Van Pelt delivers Terps virtual titles amid pandemic

Josh Stirn

Analysis: DT Tommy Akingbesote to Maryland

Breaking down what fast-rising defensive lineman Tommy Akingbesote brings to the Terps

AhmedGhafir

by

Coach_Ramon