The Terps have added commitment number 16 to the 2021 class this evening.

St. Frances (Md.) defensive end Terrance Butler has committed to Maryland, choosing the Terps over a top six of FIU, Michigan State, Minnesota, Syracuse and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Baltimore native becomes the latest piece to the puzzle along the front seven as the high ceiling prospect joins as a JACK linebacker, while wide receiver coach Joker Phillips nabbed his fourth commitment in two cycles from the Baltimore powerhouse. Butler made himself a frequent visitor to campus prior to the extended dead period to help establish the comfort and familiarity with the program and campus.

The early visits to Maryland allowed the local team to build the lead as others worked to make their move up the leaderboard, but in the end, the distance to home helped set the stage for the Terps as the staff ramped up their pursuit in recent weeks.

Butler becomes the latest string of local commits for the Terps as he becomes the 14 pledge to hail within the DMV as head coach Mike Locksley and company continue to reap the benefits of their prioritization of the local talent.

2021 commits

Archbishop Spalding DB Jayon Venerable

Flowers TE Leron Husbands

Flowers DT Tommy Akingbesote

Hutchinson ILB Gereme Spraggins

Lakeland TE CJ Dippre

McDonogh DB Dante Trader

Quince Orchard DE Demeioun Robinson

Quince Orchard DT Marcus Bradley

St. John’s RB Antwain Littleton

St. John’s RB Colby McDonald

St. John’s DT Taizse Johnson

St. Frances DE Zion Shockley

St. Frances TE Joseph Bearns

St. Frances OLB Terrance Butler

Stone Bridge WR Tai Felton

Venice TE Weston Wolff