SI.com
AllTerrapins
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingInside Black and GoldPodcasts
Search

Hawaii Wide Receiver Includes Terps in Top Ten

AhmedGhafir

James Campbell (HI) wide receiver Titus Mokaio-Atimalala has taken the next step in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Hawaiian wideout took to Twitter on Friday to release his top ten of Hawaii, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Virginia, UCF, UCLA, USC and Utah.

Mokaio-Atimalala has not been able to venture to many of his top suitors as schools hoped Zoom meetings gave an accurate depiction of the program. “It’s been an impact for sure, making it kind of hard because I wanted to visit a lot of the schools since I haven’t really gone there,” he told All Terrapins last month. “Virtual visits have kind of been helping it out, there’s no feeling like being on campus and experiencing it in-person so for now, it’s about what the school has to offer. What the business program looks like because that’s what I want to go into.”

Maryland has maintained their push to add a second wide receiver alongside Tai Felton and for the Terps, they have an advantage with Taulia Tagovailoa and Challen Faamatau in the program. Wide receiver coach Joker Phillips spearheads his recruitment as he hopes to edge the West Coast suitors along with Notre Dame.

“They want me to play wide receiver because they love my ball skills. All they can do is prepare me, just releasing routes, getting in and out of breaks and stuff. They said my ball skills are unteachable and that’s something I’m truly blessed in. They’re excited about me.”

The initial SI All-American candidate flashed on both sides of the ball for Campbell a season ago, translating his soft hands his length into the secondary as a two-way starter.

Makiao-Atimalala is just a great all-around football player that does what it takes to win on the high school level. He plays a great centerfield safety, and perhaps that’s where he ends up in college but the natural hands and ability to make a play after the catch lend itself to playing wideout.

Mokaio-Atimalala finished his junior season with 1,136 receiving yards and eighteen touchdowns on 62 receptions as he capped his year named the Cover2 Marcus Mariota Player of the Year.

Thanks for reading All Terrapins
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Third Former Terp Waived Ahead of NFL Roster Cuts

One former Terp earns praise in his second year while a third former Terp was cut on Thursday.

AhmedGhafir

Australian Guard Dedicated to Offseason Development, Recaps Maryland Offer

Maryland assistant coach Matt Brady extended the first offer to 2022 guard Joshua Duach in July

AhmedGhafir

IMG Set to Take On Venice, Maryland Verbal Weston Wolff on ESPNU

Maryland tight end verbal Weston Wolff will get a chance to show off his athleticism on national television on Friday night.

AhmedGhafir

Maryland Offers JuCo Tackle, 2022 Wide Receiver

Maryland added a new name to their 2021 board from a familiar school on Thursday while a 2022 New Jersey prospect added his tenth offer on Wednesday.

AhmedGhafir

Maryland Announces All Training Temporarily Suspended After 46 Positive COVID-19 Cases Across Ten Teams

Maryland Athletics Releases COVID-19 Testing Results; All Training Temporarily Suspended

AhmedGhafir

Florida Lineman Recaps September 1 Offer from Maryland

Handful of power five programs reach out to Florida defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas as the Terps extend an offer

AhmedGhafir

Marcus Bradley Explains Decision to Enroll Mid-Year

The first 2021 commit for Maryland will now enroll with the program in January as he foregoes his senior season.

AhmedGhafir

Combo Guard Wesley Cardet in No Rush for Commitment

Maryland looking to add a guard to the trio of 2021 commits.

AhmedGhafir

Fate of Big Ten in Limbo Ahead of New Vote

Circus week could lead to a new vote ahead of plans for a 2020 fall season.

AhmedGhafir

Virginia Linebacker Breaks Down Latest Offer from Maryland

Life Christian Academy inside linebacker Reid Pulliam added his first Power Five offer over the weekend when he connected with Terps outside linebacker coach Brawley Evans

AhmedGhafir