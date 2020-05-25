AllTerrapins
Top Three in for Gilman Defensive End

AhmedGhafir

Gilman defensive end Mattheus “Stretch” Carroll released his final three schools on Monday afternoon with Duke, Maryland and Virginia Tech making the final cut. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound defensive end is coming down to a decision as he narrows his suitors.

The Blue Devils have stood out to Carroll and his family since the early stages of his recruitment, where the academic reputation and relationship with position coach Ben Albert consistently kept Duke in that top group. Virginia Tech, meanwhile, is leading the charge as defensive line coach Darryl Tapp continues to prioritize Carroll as the Hokies build their defensive line class.

Maryland is another that has steadily climbed Carroll’s leaderboard. Though listed as a defensive end, Carroll is being recruited as a JACK linebacker for the defensive staff and his long arms and athleticism is a big reason why the staff covets his skillset. Carroll was last in College Park on March 8 where he reconnected with the coaching staff. His growing relationship with defensive line coach Brian Williams, along with the established connection between Carroll and outside linebacker coach Brawley Evans, helped grow Maryland’s chances in his recruitment.

With his recruitment coming down to the closing stages, a potential addition of Carroll to Maryland’s 2021 class would give defensive coordinator Jon Hoke yet another athletic, local prospect to bolster the front seven for years to come. Maryland’s success along the defensive line this cycle has given the class a big boost and several local key pieces to continue to build around, so Locksley and company will hope for more good news.

