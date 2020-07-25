AllTerrapins
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Maryland Makes Top Seven for Philly Athlete

AhmedGhafir

Maryland made the top seven for Neumann Goretti running back Tysheem Johnson, alongside Alabama, Arizona State, LSU, Ole Miss, Stanford, and Texas A&M.

Johnson, labeled as an athlete, has garnered looks on both sides of the ball as the versatile prospect has the speed and instincts to line up at running back or safety. Ole Miss has left the door open for both sides of the ball while LSU has Johnson pegged in the secondary, but the Terps are among the suitors pursuing Johnson at running back.

The message from head coach Mike Locksley and running backs coach Elijah Brooks caught Johnson’s eye during their efforts. “Coach Locksley was saying I would touch the ball like 20 times a game. I remember that, they’ve told me that I could be the main running back,” Johnson told All Terrapins last month. “It seems like they’re about to build something very special, so that’d be something I’d be happy to be a part of.”

Johnson had a tentative official visit set for December 12 to head Tempe, Arizona and check out the Sun Devils. Ole Miss, meanwhile, has his attention as well with the strong relationship the Rebels provide with new co-defensive coordinator Chris Partridge in his first season with the program. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound athlete was named a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate earlier this month as the quick athlete drew rave reviews.

“Works with good ball skills on back end with good eyes, feel, anticipation, judgment and assertion in air traffic. Disrupts catch points with physicality more than length. Is reliable to walk into box pre-snap and play as a force-player from the wing/flanks. Also will play the run from depth and meet ball-carriers on second level.”

As a junior, Johnson totaled over 1,400 yards of offense and 20 total touchdowns. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Analysis: Safety Corey Coley to Maryland

Breaking down Maryland's second pledge from Florida.

AhmedGhafir

Coveted Local Commit Turning Away Suitors, Staying Focused During Offseason

Schools have leaned on Zoom for traction on their targets, but defensive tackle Taizse Johnson is locked in with Maryland.

AhmedGhafir

by

PapiChuIo

Terps in Play for Fifth Prospect from Independence Community College

Maryland becomes the first offer for Independence C.C. OT Corey Diaz

AhmedGhafir

by

superbigtime

Breaking: Florida Safety Corey Coley Commits to Maryland

Commitment number 17 is in for Maryland

AhmedGhafir

NFL Undrafted Rookies Hurt by NFL's Reduced Roster Limit for Training Camp

Quartet of former Terps impacted by the changing dynamics this week in the NFL

AhmedGhafir

Maryland Adds ACC Transfer to 2020 Roster

Former NC State defensive end Joseph Boletepeli will transfer to Maryland.

AhmedGhafir

by

PHumperdink

Analysis: Defensive End Joseph Boletepeli to Maryland

Breaking down the Terps' transfer addition in the trenches

AhmedGhafir

by

deldarin

Big Ten Roundtable: Biggest Question for Every Team

Taking a look at the biggest question for every team in the upcoming season.

AhmedGhafir

Melo Trimble Reflects on Decision To Not Enter NBA Draft Following Freshman Season

Former Terp guard Melo Trimble reflected on his time at Maryland

Josh Stirn

Prior Visit Familiarizes 2022 New Jersey Linebacker with Terps Following Offer

Maryland became the latest school to offer 2022 Camden linebacker Nyair Graham.

AhmedGhafir