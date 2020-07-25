Maryland Makes Top Seven for Philly Athlete

Maryland made the top seven for Neumann Goretti running back Tysheem Johnson, alongside Alabama, Arizona State, LSU, Ole Miss, Stanford, and Texas A & M.

Johnson, labeled as an athlete, has garnered looks on both sides of the ball as the versatile prospect has the speed and instincts to line up at running back or safety. Ole Miss has left the door open for both sides of the ball while LSU has Johnson pegged in the secondary, but the Terps are among the suitors pursuing Johnson at running back.

The message from head coach Mike Locksley and running backs coach Elijah Brooks caught Johnson’s eye during their efforts. “Coach Locksley was saying I would touch the ball like 20 times a game. I remember that, they’ve told me that I could be the main running back,” Johnson told All Terrapins last month. “It seems like they’re about to build something very special, so that’d be something I’d be happy to be a part of.”

Johnson had a tentative official visit set for December 12 to head Tempe, Arizona and check out the Sun Devils. Ole Miss, meanwhile, has his attention as well with the strong relationship the Rebels provide with new co-defensive coordinator Chris Partridge in his first season with the program. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound athlete was named a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate earlier this month as the quick athlete drew rave reviews.

“Works with good ball skills on back end with good eyes, feel, anticipation, judgment and assertion in air traffic. Disrupts catch points with physicality more than length. Is reliable to walk into box pre-snap and play as a force-player from the wing/flanks. Also will play the run from depth and meet ball-carriers on second level.”

As a junior, Johnson totaled over 1,400 yards of offense and 20 total touchdowns.