DMV Profile: Flowers Linebacker Wayne Matthews

AhmedGhafir

Name: Wayne Matthews

Height: 6-2

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: Middle Linebacker

Offers: Bryant, Delaware State, Fordham, Georgetown, Holy Cross, James Madison, Kent State, Merrimack College, Monmouth, Morgan State, North Carolina Central, Robert Morris, Saint Frances University, UMass, Villanova

Stats: 79 tackles, eight TFLs, three sacks

Bio: An instinctive linebacker with a nose for the ball, the local linebacker showcased himself as a junior with his physicality in the middle of the Jaguars’ defense. As Matthews showed off his downfield pursuit, the work ethic that pairs with his skillset has garnered attention on the trail. His first start came in week five against Largo of his sophomore year, but his passion for the game helped fuel his offseason drive to take the next step as a junior.

"I was in the gym, studying film 24/7," Matthews told All Terrapins. "At a point, I felt how much quicker I got, how much more explosive I got. I showed that I was agile last year."

That drive that Matthews has helped take form both on and off the field as his dedication to football helps him navigate through high school.

“He’s a terror. He terrorizes everyone,” Flowers head coach Dameon Powell told All Terrapins. “This is a young man that, when you say do you love or do you live football? Well, he lives football. He does this every day, 24 hours a day he’s always working. That’s how he is in practice, that’s how he is on the football field, that’s how he is in the classroom."

