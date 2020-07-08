AllTerrapins
St. Frances Defensive End Updates Commitment, Development During Quarantine

AhmedGhafir

St. Frances (MD) defensive end Zion Shockley is up to 235 pounds heading into his senior year as the edge rusher will look to start along yet another loaded Panthers’ defensive line. The 6-foot-4 defensive end spent time working out at home with his father as he added to his frame.

“My dad and I have basically working out. We have weights, bars outside so a lot of lifting,” Shockley told All Terrapins. The time away from the team has given Shockley a chance to focus on the physical aspect of the game as he works on the technical aspect, but he understands the impact he carries into his final year. “Just being older and knowing what to do. Just being more wise and know how to beat everybody. We just all play hard. Everybody’s job is to get to the QB, basically, so we all work off each other but we always give 100%. You always know that you have to play great.”

Shockley became the first of three commitments out of St. Frances for the Terps this cycle as H-back Joseph Bearns and JACK linebacker Terrance Butler followed suit, giving the Eastern Shore native more familiarity in the Terps’ growing 2021 class. His solid relationship with the coaching staff, including receiver coach Joker Phillips, has him solid in the fold.

“Everything has been going great with Maryland. Feels good to get another teammate in “TJ” Butler. We all already feel like it’s family, everybody from Maryland going there so it feels good to play with people I already know.” The Terps’ recruit group chat carries the strong Maryland flavor with a nearly exclusive DMV commit list as the incoming talent along the front seven should serve as a big boost to the foundation of the program.

“We all talk about when we’re coming we’re trying to be that difference.”

With his future solidified, the stress of the recruiting process has been lifted off his shoulders as now, he gets to strengthen his relationships with his future coaches. That includes his future position coach, Brian Williams, as the Terps’ defensive line coach has helped aid his development along the way.

“He’s given us tips. He tells us different stuff to do during the game, like how to work on pass moves and things like that. 

