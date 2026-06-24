Maryland Football Secures Commitment From 2027 Four-Star Safety Kenaz Sullivan

The Maryland Terrapins Football program secured a new commitment for its 2027 class. Four-star safety Kenaz Sullivan announced his intentions to commit to Maryland two days ago. It's the Terps first four-star of the 2027 class, and the fourth player added to the secondary.

📸 of your newest #Terps commit Kenaz Sullivan, who commits one week after former teammate and Godbrother Ontario Washington Jr. enrolls https://t.co/JRUCGPTcsH pic.twitter.com/QOZd1Rqkja — Inside the Black & Gold (@Insideblackgold) June 21, 2026

Sullivan, the Springfield, Virginia, native, carries a highly touted 90 rating from 247Sports and is ranked the 17th-best safety in the 2027 class and the fourth-best prospect out of Virginia.

Sullivan attended The St. James High School, where he totaled from both his junior and senior seasons....

In 23 games, 85 solo tackles, 67 assisted tackles (152 total tackles), 6.6 tackles per game, five tackles for loss, seven interceptions, 18 pass deflections, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

However, Sullivan was a two-way player in high school, also making plays on the offensive across two varsity seasons, compilling:

200 total rushing yards, 1484 receiving yards, 340 kickoff return yards, 393 punt return yards, scoring four rushing touchdowns and 14 receiving touchdowns while averaging 116.8 all-purpose yards per game.

Throughout his recruiting process, Sullivan had numerous teams across the nation contacting him to land his recruitment. Teams that featured in the Big Ten Conference, such as Ohio State, Rutgers, Illinois, and the defending National Champions, Indiana. But it didn't stop there with other schools' out-of-conference teams like Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Miami, and many more.

Maryland first offered Sullivan back on February 5th of 2025, but Sullivan didn't officially visit College Park until last Friday.

When speaking to Chad Simmons of Rivals about his visit to College Park, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety described the feeling of being wanted by Maryland and how they're the first school to offer him, and how he has built good, strong relationships with safeties coach James Thomas Jr. and Co-Defensive Coordinator/Associate Head Coach for Defense/Cornerbacks Coach, Aazaar Abudl-Rahim.

Sullivan remains home, where he also gets to play in front of family and friends. It's another major recruiting win for the Terps, beating out major Power 4 schools that snag top-end talent year after year.

For Terps head coach Mike Locksley, it's another important factor in keeping local DMV talent home and winning recruiting battles, making Maryland a top destination for other recruits.

What Sullivan Brings To The Terps On The Field?

Sullivan's two-way dynamic play displays the athleticism, skills, and production that he can bring to the Terps. Sullivan plays physically and is a willing, good tackler who can come down to the box and wrap up players. He's versatile in coverage and can line up deep, roaming the backfield, on the outside, or in the slot.

The tape shows Sullivan's IQ to read plays, and the field can adjust and make plays both defensively and offensively. That's a trait that can help a lot in a competitive, highly talented conference such as the Big Ten, where he'll face top-notch, NFL-ready talent nearly every week down the stretch.

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