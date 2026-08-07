Maryland’s Michael Hershey Earns Spot on Rimington Trophy Watch List

Maryland center Michael Hershey continues to rise as one of the Big Ten’s most promising offensive linemen, and his latest recognition underscores that momentum. Hershey has been named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List, placing him among the nation’s top centers heading into the 2026 season. The honor highlights both his individual development and the growing stability of Maryland’s offensive front as the Terps look to build on last year’s progress.

The Rimington Trophy stands as college football’s premier honor for centers, created to recognize a position long overlooked in national awards. The idea emerged in 2000 when sportswriter Syd Russell, researching award history, realized every position except center had its own accolade. He proposed naming the new award after Dave Rimington, the only two‑time Outland Trophy winner and a dominant force at Nebraska, where he earned consecutive All‑America honors and became the Big Eight’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Russell and Rimington partnered with Boomer Esiason and the Boomer Esiason Foundation to sponsor the award, linking Rimington’s legacy with the Foundation’s mission to support the cystic fibrosis community. More than 25 years later, the Rimington Trophy not only celebrates the nation’s top center but also plays a meaningful role in raising funds and awareness for CF.

The 2026 Rimington Trophy Watch List features standout centers from every major conference, underscoring the depth and experience at the position across college football. The ACC is represented by veterans like Duke’s Matt Craycraft and Pittsburgh’s Ryan Carretta, while the American includes seasoned leaders from service academies and emerging programs such as Navy’s Cam Nichols and FAU’s Vincent Fiacable. The Big 12 and Conference USA highlight a mix of rising juniors and fifth‑year anchors, and Notre Dame’s Ashton Craig stands alone among independents.

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) looks to throw from the pocket as offensive lineman Michael Hershey (61) and offensive lineman Amory Hills (77) block during the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at SECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Big Ten boasts one of the strongest groups, with established starters from Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska, and Maryland. The SEC rounds out the list with a deep lineup of experienced centers, including LSU’s Braelin Moore and Texas A&M’s Mark Nabou Jr. Altogether, the watch list reflects a national field stacked with veteran talent, leadership, and proven production at one of the sport’s most demanding positions.

As a sophomore in 2025, Hershey established himself as one of Maryland’s most reliable and impactful offensive linemen. He started all 12 games at center, anchoring a unit that surrendered just nine sacks all season, tied for the third‑fewest in the nation. His consistency and strength in the run game helped Maryland pile up a season‑high 305 rushing yards against Rutgers, while his pass protection contributed to a 94.3 PFF pass‑blocking grade versus UCLA, the Terps’ best of the year.

Hershey’s first career start set the tone for his breakout season, as he led an offense that scored 39 points, allowed zero sacks, and totaled 380 yards against FAU. His performance, leadership, and sportsmanship culminated in earning the A.V. Williams Award at the team’s year‑end banquet, underscoring his growing importance to Maryland’s offensive identity.

He added to his breakout season with a standout performance, earning PFF’s Big Ten Center of the Week honors for his role in Maryland’s dominant 39–7 win over Florida Atlantic. Hershey set the tone up front, helping the Terps control the line of scrimmage from start to finish and showcasing the consistency and physicality that would define his sophomore campaign.

Maryland’s rising junior center closes the chapter on another standout season with momentum firmly on his side. From earning national recognition to anchoring one of the nation’s most efficient offensive lines, Michael Hershey has steadily built a résumé that reflects toughness, consistency, and leadership at one of football’s most demanding positions. His place on the Rimington Trophy Watch List is both a testament to his growth and a preview of what’s ahead as he enters 2026 poised to elevate Maryland’s front even further.

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