Maryland Football Beats Out Virginia Tech, Notre Dame for Four-Star WR Myles McAfee

Mike Locksley's staff continues to lock down prospects from the DMV, as Maryland state Top-10 recruit Myles McAfee has verbally committed to the Terrapins.

McAfee, a four star wide receiver in the Class of 2027, had interest from more than 20 FBS programs, but his final decision came down to Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, and Maryland.

After taking official visits to all three schools over the past several weeks, McAfee ultimately chose to stay close to home with the Terps.

McAfee becomes the highest rated offensive member of Maryland's Class of 2027 so far. It's a huge victory for Locksley, who beat out the likes of James Franklin, Marcus Freeman, Curt Cignetti, Ryan Day, and more to retain one of Maryland's most hyped prospects.

He also comes with a seal of approval from former Terps wideout and two-time Super Bowl Champion Torrey Smith:

You had the toughest year of your life but never folded. 1 of NONE! Back at it! Proud of you! @MylesScrap



Count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds, for you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness. - James 1:2-3 pic.twitter.com/ASVZJrJkHc — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) June 24, 2026

McAfee had a strong 2024 campaign for Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn, MD, with 54 catches for 651 yards and 10 touchdowns.

However, a leg injury injury suffered during the opening game of 2025 sidelined him for his entire junior year, as Smith alluded to in his tweet above.

There is plenty of familiarity between Archbishop Spalding and the Terrapins football program. Quarterback Malik Washington is an alum, and new tight ends coach Kyle Schmidt was head coach of the Cavaliers for the past 13 years before returning to College Park.

There's a very real chance the trio will work together in the fall of 2027 - with McAfee at the head of a rising recruiting class.

Terps 2027 Crop Sprouts With Latest Commitment

McAfee is the second four star prospect to join Maryland's Class of 2027, following Virginia corner Kenaz Sullivan. The Terps have received 20 total verbal commitments, including six from the DMV and three from both Texas and Florida.

The group now ranks 37th in the country (12th in the Big Ten) according to 247 Sports.

Based on the Terps' current roster construction, McAfee has a good chance to be an instant contributor when he arrives in College Park.

Maryland has receivers Chris Durr Jr. and Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding with two years of eligibility, their expected third target this year, Kaleb Webb, is entering his final season of college ball.

While year to year player movement is almost impossible to estimate in the transfer portal era, there looks to be at least one open spot that McAfee can battle for right out of the gates.

Regardless, he continues the trend of top Maryland talent staying home, joining Washington and current rookie edge rusher Zion Elee.

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