Terps Make Final Three for WR Kyren Caldwell as June Visit Boosts Momentum

Maryland’s push on the recruiting trail gained another jolt this week as the Terps landed in the final three for Columbia (Florida) wide receiver Kyren Caldwell, one of the Sunshine State’s most explosive playmakers. Caldwell’s June 4th official visit to College Park clearly resonated, positioning Maryland alongside SEC powers Alabama and Mississippi State as the race tightens for his commitment. With his blend of speed, size, and big‑play production, Caldwell has quickly become one of the most pivotal targets on Maryland’s summer board, and the Terps are firmly in the fight.

Caldwell is a 6-foot-1, 175‑pound playmaker from Lake City and a member of the 2027 class. Rated an 88 overall by 247Sports, Caldwell sits among the top receivers in his class, ranked 67th nationally at the position and among Florida’s top prospects. His blend of size, athleticism, and early production has already made him a notable name on the recruiting radar.

Caldwell is a true multi‑sport athlete whose athleticism shows up year‑round. On the track, he emerged as a district qualifier in the 100‑meter dash as a 10th grader, showcasing the straight‑line speed that translates cleanly to the football field. His top marks include an 11.34 (-2.2) in the 100, a 23.09 in the 200, and a 53.16 in the 400, numbers that highlight both burst and endurance.

On the football field, Caldwell has steadily developed into one of Columbia’s most reliable offensive weapons. As a junior in 2025, he hauled in 48 receptions for 701 yards (14.6 yards per catch) and eight touchdowns, helping lead Columbia to the regional semifinals of Florida’s 4A playoffs. His sophomore season in 2024 was an early breakout, producing 32 catches for 547 yards (17.1 yards per catch) and five touchdowns. Together, his multi‑sport background and year‑to‑year production paint the picture of a dynamic, ascending playmaker.

Maryland has made the top three for Columbia (FL) wide receiver Kyren Caldwell, who officially visited College Park on June 4th. Alabama and Mississippi State are Caldwell’s other finalists. pic.twitter.com/4aR7Hd2y04 — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) June 24, 2026

Maryland can absolutely lock in Caldwell, but it requires a targeted, relationship‑driven approach that plays directly into what has historically moved the needle for Florida skill players. Caldwell is a multi‑sport athlete with verified speed, year‑to‑year production, and a clear upward trajectory, so the Terps need to position themselves as the program that accelerates that rise faster than anyone else in his top three.

Head coach Mike Locksley’s staff has had success recruiting the Southeast, and Caldwell fits the mold of past Florida playmakers who thrived in College Park. Maryland should emphasize that he wouldn’t be an outlier. He’d be the next in a growing line of Florida athletes who became featured weapons. Florida recruits often lean heavily on family input. Maryland needs to maintain consistent communication with his inner circle, position coach, coordinator, and Locksley all touching base regularly. Making his family feel valued, informed, and connected to the staff is essential.

Caldwell’s track background is a major part of his profile. Maryland should lean heavily into its strength‑and‑speed development plan, showing how they’ve helped receivers add explosiveness, refine route efficiency, and translate track speed into football speed. Personalized data comparisons, GPS numbers, acceleration metrics, and player development timelines, would resonate.

Getting Caldwell back on campus is the biggest swing factor. A second visit would signal real traction and give Maryland a chance to deepen relationships, show progress, and reinforce the vision they laid out on June 4th. Caldwell should feel like Maryland’s top wideout target. Personalized graphics, consistent communication, and a clear message that he’s a foundational piece of the 2027 class can separate the Terps from programs with larger recruiting boards.

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley watches play from the Maryland sideline during a game against Michigan State at Ford Field. | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

If Caldwell were to commit to Maryland, he’d project as one of the most naturally explosive, high‑ceiling receivers in the Terps’ future room, someone who could grow into a multi‑year starter and a featured weapon in Locksley’s offense. His blend of verified track speed, year‑to‑year production, and positional versatility gives Maryland a lot of ways to deploy him, and his developmental arc suggests he’d only keep ascending once he gets into a college strength program.

He would likely begin his career as a rotational outside receiver with a clear path to early snaps. His straight‑line speed and ability to win vertically make him a natural fit for Maryland’s boundary and field‑side concepts. Even if he isn’t a full‑time starter right away, he’d be a situational weapon, deep shots, play‑action posts, quick screens, and packages designed to isolate his speed against slower defensive backs.

Caldwell has the athletic profile of a Power Five starter with NFL upside if his route running and physicality continue to develop. Maryland gives him a path to early opportunity, a system that highlights speed, and a staff that has produced multiple pro receivers.

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