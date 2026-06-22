Maryland Lands 16th Commit as Tennessee Edge Zeke Walkup Joins the 2027 Class

Maryland’s recruiting momentum kept rolling Monday as the Terps secured their 16th commitment of the 2027 class, landing Cannon County (Tennessee) three‑star edge rusher Zeke Walkup. The Tennessee standout becomes Maryland’s third pledge from the Volunteer State this cycle, reinforcing the staff’s growing presence in the region and adding another high‑motor defender to a class that continues to build depth and versatility in the front seven.

Maryland’s push into Tennessee isn’t just a coincidence. It’s becoming a real recruiting foothold, and Walkup’s commitment strengthens that trend. He now joins defensive lineman Jayden Agberodiola from Rockvale and linebacker Shelvy Clark from Germantown as the third Volunteer State defender to choose the Terps in this cycle. Together, the trio gives Maryland a diverse defensive haul from a talent‑rich region.

Agberodiola brings interior power and length, Clark adds range and physicality at linebacker, and Walkup delivers edge burst and motor. For a staff intent on upgrading its front‑seven athleticism, landing three distinct defensive pieces from the same state underscores both strategic targeting and growing traction in Tennessee.

Walkup profiles as one of Tennessee’s more intriguing young defenders in the 2027 class. The 6‑foot‑4, 250‑pound prospect brings a college-ready frame and flashes the power, leverage, and motor that earned him an 87 rating from 247Sports, placing him among the top defensive linemen in the state. Hailing from Woodbury, Tennessee, Walkup has already shown the combination of size and athletic upside that makes him a long‑term developmental piece with real ceiling. As he continues to refine his technique and add strength, he projects as a disruptive interior presence capable of anchoring a defensive front and creating consistent backfield pressure.

Maryland landed their 16th commitment, and third from the state of Tennessee, last night as Cannon County (TN) three-star edge Zeke Walkup committed to the Terps 🐢 pic.twitter.com/BSGd5SzEhm — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) June 22, 2026

As an underclassman, Walkup has already produced the kind of early varsity impact that signals long‑term upside. He broke into the lineup as a freshman in 2023–24, recording 14 total tackles across 10 games while gaining valuable experience in the trenches. His breakout came as a sophomore, where he emerged as a true defensive force, posting 64 tackles, including 47 solo stops, and an impressive 21 tackles for loss over 11 games, averaging 5.8 tackles per contest.

Across his first two seasons, Walkup has compiled 78 total tackles and 21 tackles for loss in 21 varsity appearances, showcasing rapid development, disruptive ability, and the kind of production that projects him as one of Tennessee’s most promising young defensive linemen. He also proved he could finish plays behind the line of scrimmage, tallying 5 sacks during his sophomore season to round out his breakout year.

When Walkup arrives in College Park in 2027, he projects as a physically advanced, high‑floor defensive lineman who can compete for rotational snaps earlier than most incoming freshmen. With a 6‑4, 250‑pound frame that should comfortably grow into a Big Ten body, plus proven production as a backfield disruptor, he fits the mold of a developmental edge/strong‑side hybrid who can slide inside on passing downs.

Maryland won’t need him to be an instant star, but his motor, length, and early varsity experience give him a realistic path to carving out situational reps as a freshman, particularly in run‑stopping packages and effort‑based pressure situations. Long‑term, Walkup has the upside to become a multi‑year contributor who anchors the edge with physicality and steady disruption.

One key area for Walkup’s long‑term development will be refining his technical consistency to match his natural power and motor. Right now, he wins largely on strength, effort, and disruption, but sharpening his hand usage, pad level, and block‑shed sequencing will help him become a more efficient finisher against Big Ten offensive linemen. Adding more bend and flexibility through his hips will also elevate his pass‑rush ceiling, allowing him to convert speed to power more fluidly and create cleaner angles to the quarterback. With those refinements, his physical tools and early production give him the upside to grow into a reliable, every‑down defensive presence.

Walkup’s commitment closes the door on another meaningful win for Maryland’s 2027 defensive foundation, giving the Terps a high‑upside trench piece with proven production and room to grow. With his size, motor, and early varsity dominance, he arrives as a prospect who already understands how to impact games, and with continued technical refinement, he has the tools to become a disruptive, multi‑year contributor in College Park. Adding him to a class already strengthened by Tennessee talent only reinforces the staff’s expanding reach and long‑term vision for building a tougher, deeper front seven.

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