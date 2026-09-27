10 Quick Takeaways From No. 6 Miami’s Win Over Central Michigan

No. 6 Miami is 4-0 after Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium, as the Hurricanes finally played on a Saturday, hosted Central Michigan, and won 52-3.

Here are the 10 quick takeaways from the game.

1. Miami picks it up after a slow start to begin the game

The first Saturday game for the Hurricanes got off to a slow start. Miami had four penalties in the first quarter and was forced to punt on the first drive. After Central Michigan kicked a field goal to take an early 3-0 lead, it was all Miami.

They outscored the Chippewas 52-0 after that.

2. Darian Mensah continues to be the nation’s most efficient QB

Darian Mensah came into the game with an 89.9% completion rate and had more touchdown passes than incompletions.

He left the game with those numbers boosted.

3 first-half TD passes for Darian Mensah!@CanesFootball pic.twitter.com/UJjJk343Yi — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) September 26, 2026

Mensah was 23-of-27 for 338 yards, three passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, and zero turnovers. He was incredibly sharp once again, making incredible throws to playmakers like Malachi Toney, Elijah Lofton, Daylyn Upshaw, and others.

His NFL draft stock continues to rise, as well as his Heisman case.

3. Vandrevius Jacobs starts in place of Joshua Moore

With Joshua Moore out for Miami, the WR3 spot is up for grabs. Midweek, Mensah named the two receivers he wanted to see step up. Vandrevius Jacobs and Somourian Wingo.

Jacobs got the start and had some early opportunities to show why he can have an impact for this offense. He recorded three receptions on four targets for 43 yards.

Having a speedster like Jacobs can make this offense even more dangerous. Will be worth monitoring to see how he shapes out in the wide receiver room moving forward.

4. Matthew McCoy struggles at right tackle

There were questions surrounding the guard play for Miami heading into Saturday night. Another uncertainty may have arisen along the offensive line.

Matthew McCoy did not have the best game against Central Michigan. He had three penalties in just the first half, including two false starts and one holding call. McCoy entered the game allowing a pressure in each of the Stanford and Wake Forest games.

With the lackluster performance against the Chippewas, it will be worth monitoring how the right tackle spot plays out as Miami heads to Clemson next week.

5. Jordan Lyle shows flashes in season debut

With Mark Fletcher Jr. out on Saturday, the running back depth was tested like it’s never been tested before. Without RB1 and RB2, the debut of Jordan Lyle was much needed, and he delivered.

The talented junior out of St. Thomas Aquinas will provide a boost to the offense as the schedule gets a bit tougher for Miami coming up.

Jordan Lyle has been a massive positive for the running back room in this game. — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) September 26, 2026

6. Javian Mallory gets the start and looks like the next star running back for Miami

True freshman running back Javian Mallory got the nod to start from the coaching staff and did not disappoint. He ran for six yards per attempt and scored for the Hurricanes. Mallory even caught a couple of passes out of the backfield for 26 yards.

The West Boca product runs hard and showed flashes once again for Miami, as Cristobal may have found his next star at the position.

7. Marquise Lightfoot continues to be a threat on the defensive line

Marquise Lightfoot has started the season on a tear. He entered Saturday night with ten total pressures, three sacks, and eight tackles for loss. Those numbers only got better after the Central Michigan game.

Lightfoot recorded 2.0 sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss, and forced a fumble. His highlight play came in the third quarter when he made a big play on the quarterback, forcing the ball out and Damon Wilson recovering it.

Marquise Lightfoot SMACKS the QB and causes the Fumble.



No TD because of a Penalty. pic.twitter.com/gFvM8mZFnN — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) September 27, 2026

8. Justin Scott proving why he is a projected first-round pick

The interior defensive lineman had another great showing as he was wreaking havoc. Justin Scott has been consistent to start the year and will need to continue if Miami wants to accomplish the goals they have set.

A lot of NFL scouts are high on Scott and with him playing like this, the tape will have a lot of teams wanting a guy like him on their front seven.

Justin Scott TFL pic.twitter.com/IreEJ5oLnM — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) September 26, 2026

9. Luke Nickel showing why he is the quarterback of the future for Miami

The sophomore quarterback enters another game this season as he made his third appearance of the season in the blowout win on Saturday night.

Luke Nickel completed four of his six passes for 33 yards. This now makes him 15-of-19 for 204 yards. He has thrown for touchdowns and one interception as well.

Nickel has looked good in the times he has played so far this season. If he continues to develop nicely, you can see him as a potential starter next year for the Hurricanes.

10. Malachi Toney is really good at football

Saving the best for last as it still turns out that Toney is incredible.

He recorded six catches for 120 yards and a touchdown. Toney had another touchdown called back for an offensive pass interference call.

The superstar for Miami continues to build his resume for this year's Heisman race, as he will have a legitimate shot at winning the award. Another big performance at Clemson next week will only make his case stronger.

Darian Mensah ➡️ Malachi Toney@CanesFootball is ROLLING! pic.twitter.com/yMoW8MF0oX — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) September 26, 2026

Miami is 4-0 and was dominant. The penalties will show up on tape, and they have six days to fix them as they travel to Clemson for a huge conference game.

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