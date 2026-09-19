Stock Up, Stock Down: Miami Survives First Real Test Limping To Victory at Wake Forest

No. 5 Miami left Winston-Salem with a 33-20 win and its first taste of actual resistance this season.

The Hurricanes also left with more injuries and a thinner roster than they arrived with. They managed the chaos well enough to stay undefeated, but the tape was not pretty across the board.

Here is who rose and who slipped after Friday night.

Stock Up

Marquise Lightfoot



The edge rusher looked like the most consistent disruptor up front once Ahmad Moten went down early (he later returned to the game). Lightfoot set the edge, generated pressure, and gave Miami a reliable presence on the outside when the defensive line was in scramble mode. He recorded a sack and two quarterback hits in a big game for Miami.

LIGHTFOOT SPIN MOVE AND SACK! pic.twitter.com/u0KdpObKuQ — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) September 19, 2026

Damon Wilson



The Missouri transfer answered the “when is he going to pop?” question. Wilson made his presence felt as a rusher and run defender and gave the Hurricanes a second-wave pass-rush threat they needed after things got tough for Miami's offense.

He recorded his first sack of the season and forced a crucial safety after getting held in the end zone. Wilson wasn't perfect, as he had a couple of penalties that hurt, but he made one of the plays of the game that helped Miami get the win.

Damon Wilson forces the hold



SAFETY!!! pic.twitter.com/MPODMgBGEb — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) September 19, 2026

Armondo Blount



Blount was physical and versatile. He rotated inside and outside, held up against the run, and helped stabilize a front that needed consistency. Blount has been the most consistent through three games, pressuring the quarterback and making his presence felt. He also recorded a sack and was terrific for Corey Hetherman and the Hurricanes defense.

Ethan O’Connor



With the starting corners already out, O’Connor was forced into a bigger role and held his own. He was not perfect, but he competed and limited the damage against a Wake Forest offense that kept fighting all game. As the game got tougher in the second half, he rose to the occasion and sealed the game with an interception.

ETHAN O’CONNOR COMES UP CLUTCH WITH THE INT 💪



Miami gets the ball back with a two-score lead late in the fourth. pic.twitter.com/Dk5K5K3njU — ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 19, 2026

Omar Thornton



The nickel/safety hybrid is one of the more exciting guys to watch play on this defense, and today was proof of it. Thornton was constantly blitzing and making the quarterback uncomfortable all game. His ability to disguise his blitz pre-snap and then instantly get pressure post-snap is impressive. Thornton is a big part of this defense, and he was one of the reasons why Miami won this game.

JJ Dunnigan



The true freshman safety continues to prove the hype he was receiving in training camp. Dunnigan was physical downhill, did not look overwhelmed, and gave Miami another trustworthy piece while veterans are sidelined. He tied the team lead in total tackles with eight and recorded three quarterback hits.

JJ Dunnigan with the pressure and qb hit pic.twitter.com/UEtjWRSBws — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) September 19, 2026

Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney



These two will be paired together, as the connection still works when Miami needs it most. Mensah was efficient (30-of-34, 220 yards, 3 TDs) and Toney remained the security blanket. They were not explosive for four quarters, but they were reliable when the game tightened and the run game stalled. They are both walking out of this game a bit banged up, especially Toney, as he only logged snaps in certain situations in the second half.

🗣️ CANES WIN



No. 5 Miami defeated Wake Forest on the road, 33-20. @DarianMensah completed his first 24 passes (ACC record), finishing with 216 YDs & 3 TDs. Malachi Toney had 114 YDs & 1 TD, while @fletcherjr_mark had 85 YDs & 1 TD@CanesFootball | @MiamiHurricanes | #GoCanes pic.twitter.com/VQEf1AbkGo — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) September 19, 2026

Mark Fletcher Jr.



Fletcher was the one and only running back who looked great against the Demon Deacons. He finished with 16 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown and gave Miami a physical identity when the rest of the backfield faded. CharMar Brown went down with an unfortunate injury in the second quarter, which put more of the workload on Fletcher. Just like Mensah and Toney, he is also coming out of this game hurt and went into the locker room in the fourth quarter with an upper-body injury.

Mark Fletcher is a UNIT 😳



Bro ran through the whole defense 😤 #cfb pic.twitter.com/zEVkqiHvZs — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 19, 2026

Stock Down

Cooper Barkate



The Duke transfer was quiet when Miami needed a second receiver to step up. Four catches for 13 yards is not what this offense wants from a veteran who arrived as a proven ACC guy. Maybe the opportunities were not enough, with certain aspects of the game not going the Hurricanes' way in the second half. What was certain was that the production was not there, especially after Toney was limited and the offense needed someone to help move the chains.

Damari Brown



The corner was asked to play more snaps because of the injuries in front of him and did not look settled. Wake Forest found space on the outside too often. The special teams mishaps continue for him, as he doesn't look like the player we are accustomed to seeing. Brown is competing in a tough spot, but the tape was uneven.

The RB room minus Fletcher



CharMar Brown’s night ended early with an injury, and it was time for more players to step up. Javian Mallory and Girard Pringle Jr. were players who got some opportunities when called upon. Miami’s depth at the position suddenly looks thinner and less explosive than it did two weeks ago. Fletcher carried the load before getting hurt; everyone else behind him took a step back.

Mallory averaged 3.3 yards per carry, and Pringle averaged 3.0 yards per carry. Those numbers will have to improve as the season moves along.

Shannon Dawson



The offense was sharp in the first half, but took a wicked turn in the second half. Miami settled for a methodical, lower-ceiling plan after the early injuries and never fully imposed its will. Dawson’s unit still scored enough to win, but the play-calling and rhythm were conservative and reactive for long stretches against a team Miami should have put away more cleanly.

Miami is 3-0 and has shown it can win ugly. That matters. The injury list will be worth monitoring heading into the next stretch of the ACC schedule.

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