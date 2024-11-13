Another Honor For Hurricanes Quarterback Cam Ward; First Alert: November 13, 2024
University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward was named as a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, the foundation announced Tuesday afternoon. The award goes to the best collegiate quarterback for the 2024 season.
Ward leads the country with 3,494 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns. His touchdowns number marks the most by a Hurricane in a single season. This is very impressive considering the amount of great quarterbacks Miami has had.
Ward has attained at least 300 passing yards and three total touchdowns on nine different occasions, becoming the first Miami player to post seven straight 300-yard performances.
Ward, who is widely regarded as a Heisman Trophy candidate, has been recognized as one of the Davey O’Brien Great 8 weekly honorees five times after securing a position on the preseason watch list.
Three finalists for the Davey O’Brien Award will be revealed on Nov. 26. The finalists will be chosen based on voting from the Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee, as well as bonus ballots awarded from the second round of the Davey O’Brien Fan Vote.
The 47th annual winner will be announced live on ESPN’s The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 12.
