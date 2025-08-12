Dana White a Miami Hurricanes Fan?
The Miami Hurricanes are starting to turn a lot of heads, and now the President and CEO of the UFC is starting to hop on the train.
Dana White was making the rounds after a historic new media deal as the UFC landed a bombshell $7.7 billion deal with Paramount and CBS. He appeared on the Pat McAfee show to talk about the deal and little college football and hinted at a new fandom he could be joining this upcoming season.
"I'm coming back here for the Notre Dame, Miami game," White said. "So I'll be there for that. I'm becoming a Miami fan now. I'm a Hurricane."
This could just be a throwaway line like the many that White has had over the year, but if so, the potential of another lucrative donor for the Hurricanes could be nice for a program that is not lacking in that department. It could improve many things and return a winning culture that is starting to bud around the program.
Read More Miami Hurricanes News:
How Did Cam Ward Look During His Preseason Debut?
All eyes might have been on another quarterback to start the NFL preseason, but the former Miami Hurricanes and now Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward looked sharp during his first few snaps during the preseason.
He didn't see much action, only going in for two possessions, but he had command over the offense, which shows he is ready for the big leagues. It can be hard to imagine, but with a clean pocket, Ward might already be a top 15 quarterback in the league.
To finish the game, the No. 1 overall pick finished 5-8 | 67 YDS | Led TD Drive | 0 INT.
Even with no primetime games this season, Ward is going to be must-watch TV this year. He has the personality of a superstar, and the Titans have a budding one on their hands. Only time will tell before others take notice of what is growing in Nashville.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.