Former Miami Hurricanes Tight End Brevin Jordan Suffers Season Ending Injury
A year after suffering an ACL injury, Brevin Jordan was 100 percent and ready to attack the season on a brand new deal with the Houston Texans.
Everything was going well during the preseason until it turned into another nightmare. The former Miami Hurricane tight end was going through a routine play during an 11-11 scrimmage. Texas superstar quarterback CJ Stroud threw a seam pass down the middle to the talented tight end, but he could not corral the pass. He got up after the pass but instantly went back down.
Now he has another season on the sideline after suffering another brutal knee injury.
The Texans signed Jordan to a one-year extension worth $2.1 million, with $850,000 guaranteed, as he was projected to be a free agent in 2025. Now he will be back on the road to recovery for another season.
Miami Legend Jimmy Graham Announces His Retirement
A legend in the orange and green sets his sights on retirement from the NFL after this season.
While most knew him for his electric time as one of the all-time great tight ends in the NFL, he was also a monster in two sports in Coral Gables. Playing basketball and football, Graham's name reached legendary status in college football.
He only played one season as a senior, racking up 17 receptions, 212 yards, and an impressive five touchdowns in that time. He spent most of his time playing power forward for UM for four seasons, averaging four points and rebounds a game. He had some quality moments, but it was clear that his frame would dominate at a pro level. With Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints, he hit another career peak.
For his career, Graham played 13 seasons in the NFL and was the NFL's receiving touchdowns leader in 2013. That same year, he had his career best in touchdowns received (16) while also racking up more stats. He was selected for five Pro Bowls. He caught 719 career passes for 8,545 yards and 89 touchdowns, and, including the playoffs, Graham has 94 touchdowns, which is fifth all-time for NFL tight ends.
