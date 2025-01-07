Former UM Quarterback Ken Dorsey Fired By Cleveland Browns; First Alert: January 7, 2025

All Hurricanes

Former UM Quarterback Ken Dorsey Fired By Cleveland Browns

Scott Salomon

Aug 5, 2024; Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey during a press conference at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.
Aug 5, 2024; Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey during a press conference at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
National Champion quarterback and University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame member Ken Dorsey was fired on Sunday by the Cleveland Browns. He was in his first season with the team as its offensive coordinator.

Dorsey's firing comes at the end of a 3-14 season where the Browns lost their final six games. The Browns also fired offensive line coach Andy Dickerson at the same time.

With Dorsey at the helm of the offense, the Browns scored just 26 points over their last four games and have the NFL's worst offense. They are the league's lowest scoring team.

To Dorsey's credit, no one could lead that offense out of the cellar. They went through four quarterbacks, none of which were any good and they are talent deficient.

Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski called the plays for the first half of the season before turning the keys over to Dorsey in Week 8.

Dorsey led Miami to a national championship in 2001, the same year he won the Maxwell Award. Dorsey coached the Buffalo BIlls for most of last season and was given credit for working with quarterback Josh Allen.

The California product entered the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.

Scott Salomon
