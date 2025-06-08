All Hurricanes

How To Watch NCAA Super Regionals: Miami at Louisville, Game Three

All the TV Info and schedule for the Miami Hurricanes taking on the Louisville Cardinals in game three of the NCAA Super Regionals.

Justice Sandle

Miami Hurricanes third baseman Daniel Cuvet (14) after win in Louisville Super Regionals.
Miami Hurricanes third baseman Daniel Cuvet (14) after win in Louisville Super Regionals.

Win or go home. That is the way the Miami Hurricanes have been playing most of the season and how they like to play — with their backs on the wall. However, when the team is relaxed and playing loose, they can beat anyone, and they will try to get their first trip to Omaha since the 2016 season.

It will be a tall task against a powerhouse in Louisville that will be ready to hit every out of Jim Patterson Park like they have all weekend, but the Hurricanes have shown that they can compete with anyone at any given time. Now the Hurricanes will look towards their superstar Daniel Cuvet, who has struggled all postseason, but his three-run homerun in game two of the Supers might have unlocked something in him.

However, the Cardinals have a monster in their dugout as well. Eddie King Jr. has been a destructive force this postseason, and his two-home run day against the Canes almost shipped the Canes back to South Florida.

"I can go on and on about these guys," Arteaga said after Saturday's win. "I love group, and we're playing at least one more day of baseball."

How To Watch: Miami at Louisville

What: University of Miami Hurricanes vs. Louisville

When: Sunday, June 7

Time: Noon ET

Where:  Jim Patterson Stadium, Louisville, KY

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN+

