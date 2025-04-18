Haley Cavinder and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jake Ferguson Engaged
The Cavinder era for Miami's womens basketball may be over, but that doesn't mean one of the best players in recent memory will be forgotten.
Cavinder was recognized as a member of the All-ACC Second Team for her outstanding play throughout the 2024-25 campaign.
Cavinder was sensational for the Hurricanes during her final collegiate season, as she posted averages of 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field, 31.3 percent from beyond the arc, and 80.0 percent at the free throw line.
Cavinder received numerous accolades throughout the season, including being named to the Wooden Award Preseason Watch List, the USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Week (Nov. 17), the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament MVP, ACC Player of the Week (Dec. 23), and the Maui Classic MVP.
After the regular season, Cavinder ranked within the top 20 of the ACC in points per game (fifth), assists per game (eighth), and rebounds per game (19th).
Cavinder was the best player for the Miami Hurricanes team last season, and now, after her collegiate career is finished, she is preparing for a wedding.
Announcing on the twins Tik Tok account, Dallas Cowboys tight end and Cavinder are now engaged.
Fergson also had a stellar season for the Cowboys. He had a career-high 761 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 71 catches, which was a season without Dak Prescott for the majority of the season.
Congrats to the soon-to-be Fergusons!