Hurricanes' Running Back Mark Fletcher Jr is Ready to Shine in the Spotlight
Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr enters the 2025 NCAA football season with an opportunity to finally shine. The 6'2", 228-pound powerhouse has served as a bit of a reserve player during his first two years in Coral Gables. Now, in 2025... He's ready to stake his claim as one of the best 'backs in all of college football.
Fletcher enters the new season after having finished second on the team with 607 rushing yards on 112 carries in 2024. He averaged 5.4 yards per rush, scored nine touchdowns, and showed flashes of brilliance when given an opportunity.
Mark Fletcher Jr will certainly have big shoes to fill as he ascends to the top spot on the depth chart. Last year's feature back, Damien Martinez, racked up 1,002 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 159 carries. However, many fans, observers, and coaches think that Fletcher Jr can be even better.
"This is Mark Fletcher’s first fully healthy offseason," Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal said during a press conference two weeks ago. "So he has trained like an absolute stud. He is 226, 228 pounds. Lean. He’s as fast as he’s ever been, stronger than he’s ever been, and healthy. So, really excited to see him.”
A Huge Stage Awaits Fletcher and the Hurricanes
It won't take long to gauge just how good Fletcher and his Miami Hurricanes teammates are as the season kicks off. In what will be a continuing chapter in a legendary rivalry, they will battle the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on August 31.
This contest will be a national showcase, as the 'Canes are the pre-season #10 team in college football, while Notre Dame is ranked #6 in the nation. Penciled in as the starting quarterbacks are Carson Beck for Miami, while CJ Carr will be under center for the Irish.