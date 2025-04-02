Top Three Landing Spots for Miami Running Back Damien Martinez
Former Miami Hurricanes running back Damien Martinez has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft and has all the tools to be a potential bell-cow back on the next level. He's projected to be drafted on Day 2 of the draft so every team is in play for him. These are the three best landing spots for Martinez in the draft later this month.
1. Pittsburgh Steelers
All offseason we have named the Steelers as the perfect landing spot for Martinez so there should be no surprise that they are in the No. 1 spot here. With Najee Harris out in Pittsburgh after leaving in free agency to play on the West Coast for the Los Angeles Chargers, Martinez is not only an ideal replacement but an upgrade. His rough power-back style slots him right in to the scheme next to Jaylen Warren, however, he is also a more explosive playmaker than Harris, which adds more upside and big-play potential when he's in the game. The Steelers are going to be a run-heavy attack, and he's a guy who can not only handle 20 carries but wear down the defense and get stronger as the game goes on.
2. Dallas Cowboys
Many experts are projecting the Cowboys to take a first-round running back, however, there is a great chance that they don't. They added Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency and we aren't sure either is an upgrade over Rico Dowdle. Martinez could step in and be the immediate starter in Dallas and take full advantage of an opportunity to become an every-down back right out of the gates by winning that job in training camp.
3. Baltimore Ravens
This may not be the greatest landing spot for year one, but Derrick Henry is 31 years old and only has so many more carries left in those legs. Martinez could be brought in as his long-term replacement. That is an offense where running backs thrive. A young duo of Martinez and Keaton Mitchell could be a problem for opposing defenses for a long time.
