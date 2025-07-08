Prediction: Mark Fletcher Jr. will rush for over 1000 yards and 10 touchdowns this season
Everyone is interested in seeing how Carson Beck will perform as the replacement for Cam Ward at quarterback. While this is an intriguing question, another factor is how junior running back Mark Fletcher Jr. does this coming season. He is currently atop the depth chart and has rushed for over 1100 yards and 14 touchdowns in two seasons at the collegiate level.
Since Fletcher is listed as Miami's starting running back, there is a possibility he will become a workhorse for the team. In which case, expect his carries to drastically increase from 112 last season. More touches would give him a better chance to reach the 1000-yard mark and ACC or National awards.
Here's a brief look at the other running backs on Miami's roster to see how they stack up:
Jordan Lyle: Lyle comes into his sophomore season after a strong rookie campaign in limited action. He had 54 carries for 400 yards and four touchdowns. That equates to an incredible 7.4 yards per carry, so he is someone to look out for next season. However, given that Fletcher has seniority over Lyle, it will take a rough start for Lyle to overtake him on the depth chart.
CharMar Brown: Brown is a redshirt sophomore who transferred from North Dakota State. He stands at 5'11" and weighs 214 pounds. As a bison, Brown tormented defenses last season, rushing for 1181 yards and 15 touchdowns on 244 carries. However, the jury is out on whether he can maintain that level of play at the FBS level. Since Fletcher and Lyle have a history of success with Miami, don't expect Brown to see the field too often as a redshirt sophomore.
Javian Mallory: Mallory was a four-star recruit who committed to Miami in March. As a freshman, he probably won't see the field too often, barring injuries. Since Fletcher, Lyle, and Brown have all made names for themselves in college football, Mallory will have to significantly impress the coaches to beat out his competition.
While Brown and Mallory have bright futures, Jordan Lyle is probably the main person competing with Mark Fletcher Jr. for carries next season. However, given Fletcher Jr's seniority, expect him to get the most touches. If he has close to 200, expect him to eclipse the 1000-yard mark. That would take significant pressure off quarterback Carson Beck to be the next Cam Ward. For more stories, continue following Miami Hurricanes on SI.