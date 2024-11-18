Hurricanes Volleyball Drop Three Sets to No. 1 Pitt First Alert: November 18, 2024
The University of Miami volleyball team (18-9, 9-7) fell to the No. 1 Pitt Panthers (25-1, 15-1), 3-0, on Sunday afternoon in the Fitzgerald Field House.
The Hurricanes tallied 34 kills, 24 digs, seven blocks and five aces. Junior Flormarie Heredia Colon reached 1,000 career kills and led the team with 15 kills, while senior Ashley Carr claimed four blocks to lead defensively.
Sophomore Grace Lopez earned four kills in Miami’s first eight points, despite Pitt leading the first set 12-8. The Panthers continued to control the opening set, pushing it to a 22-16 lead after picking up 18 kills, until the Hurricanes went on a 4-1 run to cut the deficit to four. Pitt ultimately took set one, 25-19.
Miami started the second set, 3-1, before Pitt came back and took the 10-6 advantage. The Panthers went on a 4-0 run to extend their lead, 18-11. Miami didn’t go away and instead went on a 6-2 run to only trail 21-17. After five blocks from Pitt, the Panthers claimed the second set, 25-18.
The Hurricanes opened set three on a 5-1 lead, before Pitt scored six unanswered to lead 12-7. Miami fought to keep it within three, only to trail 18-15. The Panthers took the final four points to secure set three, 25-18.
Miami will head back to Coral Gables to face Clemson and Georgia Tech on Nov. 22 and 24, respectively.
Hurricanes Schedule:
Men's Tennis: M15 Tallahassee
Hurricanes Results:
Men's Basketball: Miami 93, Coppin State 63
Add Another Blowout Victory For The Miami Hurricane Men's Basketball Team
Volleyball: No. 1 Pitt 3, Miami 0