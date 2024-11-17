Live Updates: Coppin State at Miami
PREGAME
The Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team has scored over 200 points in the first two contests of the season. It looks to continue its offensive dominance as competition begins to ramp up. They will take on the Coppin State Eagles in their final home game in this short stent before heading to Drake to take on the Bulldogs.
The Hurricanes have been an offense-by-committee group, with multiple players hitting double figures. They are also trying to figure out if they want to be an inside/under-the-basket team or move to a modern 3-point style of basketball.
Nijel Pack continues to play like a first-team All-ACC guard with contributions from key role players like Lynn Kidd, Jalen Blackmon, and freshmen Jalil Bethea and Divine Ugochukwu.
Last game the Canes' took the most three-pointers of the season and easily scored seven in the half matching the team's total from the first game. The third time's the charm could be the game where they put everything together against the Eagles.
HOW TO WATCH:
Miami (2-0) vs. Coppin State (0-3) 2 p.m. ET | Sunday, Nov. 17 | Watsco Center
Streaming: ACC Extra/ESPN+
Home Radio: UM Sports Network – 560 WQAM, Audacy App