All Hurricanes

Kai Trump, Cavinder Twins Gossip about Carson Beck and Former Relationship

Is it just gossip, or is there some truth to it all? The Cavinder Twins and Kai Trump were spotted in Miami, and they had much to say about the former relationship between new Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck and Hannah Cavinder.

Justice Sandle

Jun 9, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder attend game four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Jun 9, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder attend game four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Is it just gossip, or is there some truth to it all? The Cavinder Twins and Kai Trump were spotted out in Miami, and they had a lot to say about the former relationship between new Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck and Hannah Cavinder.

Hanna claimed the reason that they broke up was not because of the cheating but because he had 'no friends'.

“Does he even have any friends?” Trump asked.

“No… literally no one likes him," Hanna answered. "I didn’t break up with him because he cheated—I broke up with him because of who he is.”

“Nobody likes him!” Hanna says, adding that the football player has no friends. “He [always] wanted people to stop him for a picture,”

Her sister Haley chimes in. “We were at the bar and I’d be like very embarrassed,” agrees Hanna, adding, “I didn’t break up with him because of cheating. I broke up with him because of who he was.” “When you know you know,” Haley tells Kai of her twin's intuition that something was off with her sister’s relationship. “1,000 percent,” Trump responds.

This could be just simple girl gossip. Beck is moving back to Florida after spending his years in Athens deveolping friendships and being to himself. Some people just perfer to not be in the spot light and use social media. The Cavinders have built their brand off of their social media and rely on it.

Beck is focused on winning a nationa championship and trying to get back to being one of the top draft picks int the 2026 NFL Draft class. Just more distraction for the star quarterback that he will simile and avoid.

Read More News From Miami Hurricanes On SI:

feed

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/All Things Canes