Kai Trump, Cavinder Twins Gossip about Carson Beck and Former Relationship
Is it just gossip, or is there some truth to it all? The Cavinder Twins and Kai Trump were spotted out in Miami, and they had a lot to say about the former relationship between new Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck and Hannah Cavinder.
Hanna claimed the reason that they broke up was not because of the cheating but because he had 'no friends'.
“Does he even have any friends?” Trump asked.
“No… literally no one likes him," Hanna answered. "I didn’t break up with him because he cheated—I broke up with him because of who he is.”
“Nobody likes him!” Hanna says, adding that the football player has no friends. “He [always] wanted people to stop him for a picture,”
Her sister Haley chimes in. “We were at the bar and I’d be like very embarrassed,” agrees Hanna, adding, “I didn’t break up with him because of cheating. I broke up with him because of who he was.” “When you know you know,” Haley tells Kai of her twin's intuition that something was off with her sister’s relationship. “1,000 percent,” Trump responds.
This could be just simple girl gossip. Beck is moving back to Florida after spending his years in Athens deveolping friendships and being to himself. Some people just perfer to not be in the spot light and use social media. The Cavinders have built their brand off of their social media and rely on it.
Beck is focused on winning a nationa championship and trying to get back to being one of the top draft picks int the 2026 NFL Draft class. Just more distraction for the star quarterback that he will simile and avoid.