Lady Hurricanes Bounce Back with Victory; First Alert: December 9, 2024

Lady Hurricanes Bounce Back with Victory
Natalija Marshall scored a game-high 20 points, Cameron Williams recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Haley Cavinder chipped in 13 points, as the University of Miami women’s basketball team outscored Bethune-Cookman (2-6) 45-33 in the second half to pull away and secure an 81-63 victory.
With the win, the Hurricanes improved to 8-1 on the season, as they got back in the win column after suffering their first defeat to Vanderbilt in the ACC/SEC Challenge.
Marshall was tremendous for Miami, as she scored 20 points 7-10 shooting from the field, including 4-5 from behind the arc, in addition to corralling eight rebounds in the contest.
Williams continued her recent stretch of stellar play with another outstanding performance. The graduate student posted her third double-double of the season, scoring 17 points on a highly efficient 7-10 shooting from the field, while also pulling down a game-high 10 rebounds.
Haley Cavinder had an impressive all-around outing for the Canes. She scored 13 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and recorded five assists.
Jasmyne Roberts also stuffed the stat sheet for Miami, as the senior scored eight points, pulled down five rebounds, dished out a game-high six assists, and matched a career-high for the second consecutive game by recording four steals.
Hanna Cavinder added in seven points and dished out five assists, while Darrione Rogers chipped in seven points off the bench for Miami.
The Canes completed the contest with exceptional clips of 45.7 percent shooting from the field, 38.5 percent from behind the arc, and 77.8 percent at the free throw line, and they recorded 21 assists on 32 made field goals.
Miami will have a week off before opening ACC play at Pitt next Sunday, December 15 at Noon.
