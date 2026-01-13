Miami Hurricanes QB Carson Beck Lands At No. 6 In Latest Major NFL Draft Rankings

The Miami Hurricanes have exceeded all preseason expectations by beating Texas A&M, Ohio State, and Ole Miss on the way to a National Championship appearance. It's been a dream come true for Hurricanes faithful all around the nation.

For Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck though, this is something he's very familiar with. He knows what its like to make multiple deep playoff runs. He's been the starting quarterback for an elite championship-winning program. Beck's experience has shined in the form of disciplined and clutch play in this playoffs.

Despite the overwhelming success this postseason, not everyone is convinced Carson Beck is a top five quarterback in the country. Mel Kiper Jr., an NFL Draft analyst for ESPN, feels Beck has earned the honor of being the No. 6 ranked draft-eligible quarterback.

Beck is the only ACC quarterback

Former Georgia Bulldog and current Miami Hurricanes Carson Beck is the only quarterback representative of the ACC in Mel Kiper's big board. Kiper sandwiched the Florida-native in between Penn State quarterback Drew Allar at No. 5 and Oklahoma's John Mateer at No. 7.

The analyst compared Beck to Ravens legend Joe Flacco back in September.

“I mean, Joe Flacco, love him, Super Bowl-winning quarterback, had the best stretch of games on the road in playoff history, probably, and still playing into 40-plus with the Cleveland Browns. The bottom line is (he’s) a great quarterback. There’s different ways to get it done...I mean, you’d love to have that (passion), but is it something you have to have to be a great quarterback?” ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

If this ranking stays as is by April, expect Beck to be drafted in day two of the NFL Draft weekend of festivities. He's coming off of a College Football Playoff semi-final victory against Ole Miss in which he threw 37 passes and completed 23 of them. Beck also contributed two passing touchdowns and a game-winning touchdown on the ground toward the end of the fourth quarter.

How is Beck doing this season?

Fans find it difficult to assess whether or not this season was a success for the Miami Hurricanes. The two losses were catastrophic and extremely unavoidable, but all Beck has done since the loss to SMU is picking his head up and moving forward.

Beck threw for 3,581 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Beck has shown he can be great in the clutch, he has the prototypical quarterback body, and his experience bodes well for the rest of the young offense. Aside from his two losses in the regular season, Beck has been a reliable and disciplined quarterback in the pocket.

