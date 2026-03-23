Malik Reneau and the Chicken Tender Saga: First Alert

A boy and his chicken tenders. It's a tale as old as time. After most games, a simple snack is what anyone wants. It has been one of the simplest things for males to love after a game, and nothing changed with Malik Reneau.

The Miami Hurricanes suffered a heartbreaking loss to Purdue in the NCAA Tournament second round, sending the Hurricanes home in an abrupt fashion.

However, even after the heartbreaking loss, star forward Reneau needed something to eat. Still in game garments, he stood in line in St. Louis and was just another bystander waiting for his food. Some $19 chicken tenders from the Enerprise Arena, and a dream was the only thing on his mind.

For a second I thought we had a fan in full uniform. Nope, he just needed a chicken basket after that game. pic.twitter.com/7Gg2cNLHpx — PU Boiling Points (@PUBoilingPoints) March 22, 2026

Even with the loss, the Canes still leave with a memory. Maybe it's the starting point of something new. A cultural tale that is to come for Jai Lucas and the Canes. However, this fading memory from year one will be one for the lore of March Madness, the Canes, and Reneau. One of the kindest players to ever play college basketball, and it was highlighted by a simple gesture.

"This season meant the world to me." ❤️



Malik Reneau reflects on his final season with Miami 🙏 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/q1SGF30GbP — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 22, 2026

Countdown to Miami Football's 2026 season opener

165 days till Miami at Stanford.

171 days till Miami's home opener against Florida A&M

First Alert: Monday, March 23, 2026

Miami Hurricanes Quote of the Day

"We got our first national publicity, and a fringe benefit. When the bat boys used to chase the fouls, the fans always kept the balls. They said, 'To hell with you guys.' When the girls came around, they said, 'Here, honey.' [On always promoting Miami baseball]

Miami Hurricanes Sunday Results

Miami Men's Basketball: Entering today, the Canes had tied the all-time D1 NCAA record for the greatest one-year turnaround. Similar to the last game of the season, the Hurricanes would fall short of making history, ending their March Madness in the round of 32 against Purdue in a tight battle, 79-69.

Miami Women's Basketball: The No. 2 seeded University of Miami, dropped to the third seeded Wisconsin Badgers, 72-65, in round two of the Women’s Basketball Invite Tournament (WBIT), Sunday afternoon at Watsco Center.

Miami closes out the 2025-26 season at 18–15 (8-10 ACC), and Wisconsin improves to 15–17 (5-13 BIG TEN).

Miami Baseball: The Miami Hurricanes baseball team (18-6, 2-4 ACC) secured the series sweep with a 15-5 victory over the Creighton Bluejays in eight innings on Sunday at Mark Light Field. Miami’s offensive attack was elite, scoring at least one run in seven out of the eight innings played.

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