Malik Reneau and the Chicken Tender Saga: First Alert
In this story:
A boy and his chicken tenders. It's a tale as old as time. After most games, a simple snack is what anyone wants. It has been one of the simplest things for males to love after a game, and nothing changed with Malik Reneau.
The Miami Hurricanes suffered a heartbreaking loss to Purdue in the NCAA Tournament second round, sending the Hurricanes home in an abrupt fashion.
However, even after the heartbreaking loss, star forward Reneau needed something to eat. Still in game garments, he stood in line in St. Louis and was just another bystander waiting for his food. Some $19 chicken tenders from the Enerprise Arena, and a dream was the only thing on his mind.
Even with the loss, the Canes still leave with a memory. Maybe it's the starting point of something new. A cultural tale that is to come for Jai Lucas and the Canes. However, this fading memory from year one will be one for the lore of March Madness, the Canes, and Reneau. One of the kindest players to ever play college basketball, and it was highlighted by a simple gesture.
Countdown to Miami Football's 2026 season opener
- 165 days till Miami at Stanford.
- 171 days till Miami's home opener against Florida A&M
First Alert: Monday, March 23, 2026
Miami's Magical March Madness Run Ends Abruptly Against Purdue
Miami Hurricanes Quote of the Day
"We got our first national publicity, and a fringe benefit. When the bat boys used to chase the fouls, the fans always kept the balls. They said, 'To hell with you guys.' When the girls came around, they said, 'Here, honey.'[On always promoting Miami baseball]
Miami Hurricanes Sunday Results
Miami Men's Basketball: Entering today, the Canes had tied the all-time D1 NCAA record for the greatest one-year turnaround. Similar to the last game of the season, the Hurricanes would fall short of making history, ending their March Madness in the round of 32 against Purdue in a tight battle, 79-69.
Miami Women's Basketball: The No. 2 seeded University of Miami, dropped to the third seeded Wisconsin Badgers, 72-65, in round two of the Women’s Basketball Invite Tournament (WBIT), Sunday afternoon at Watsco Center.
Miami closes out the 2025-26 season at 18–15 (8-10 ACC), and Wisconsin improves to 15–17 (5-13 BIG TEN).
Miami Baseball: The Miami Hurricanes baseball team (18-6, 2-4 ACC) secured the series sweep with a 15-5 victory over the Creighton Bluejays in eight innings on Sunday at Mark Light Field. Miami’s offensive attack was elite, scoring at least one run in seven out of the eight innings played.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5