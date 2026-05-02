Miami Roster Nears Championship Level With Latest Transfer Portal Addition

The roster is almost complete, and the Miami Hurricanes are near a championship-level idea in year two of Jai Lucas.

The Canes add another elite scorer to their bench, bringing in guard Brent Bland from the MAAC.

The 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. St. Peter's guard averaged 13.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.0 steals in 33.2 minutes per game for the Peacocks. Now with the Canes, he is expected to come off the bench as an impact player who can score instantly and provide the punch Lucas wanted all season.

It also helps because of the depth that the team had to battle all season with injuries and sickness that took over. Lucas would still work with what he had and had to turn a roster into a six or seven-man rotation.

The Canes now have a chance to have multiple bodies on the floor, allowing players to rest and throw in other offensive options when things are not clicking.

Three point shooting was the biggest issues last season, and the bench is full of. three point snipers.

With Bland, it also adds more guard depth, similar to Tru Washington last season. He can score, his rebounding is outstanding, and his timely scoring could work best.

What Does Bland Bring?

Mar 21, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Saint Peter's Peacocks guard Brent Bland (1) celebrates a play in the first half of the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Tennessee Volunteers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The guard is a wing player who can shoot the ball and get an effortless amount of steals. He can play off the ball but also be an on-ball player as well, while having points of being a lockdown defender. Lucas loves gritty defenders and bringing the most out of them, as he did with his first-year players, is going to be the most intriguing thing to watch.

It also helps that Bland could be a starter if needed this season. The Canes starting lineup seems to be solidified, but with the talent on the bench, they could rotate anyone in and out of those lineups.

The Canes now prepare to recruit for the 2027 class, while also trying to add one more player for the final piece of bench depth for next season.

The Hurricanes have championship goals, and this roster pushes them in the right direction.

Projected Roster for the 2026-27 season:

Starters:

1. Acaden Lewis

2. Dante Allen

3. Shelton Henderson

4. Caleb Gaskins

5. Somto Cyril

Bench:

Marcus Allen

DeSean Goode

Chris Birden Jr.

Quin Berger

Nick Dorn

Brent Bland

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