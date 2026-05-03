Miami Gifts Series to NC State Adding More Errors to Conference Lead

The double-header was always going to be an interesting test of the Miami Hurricanes' (33-14, 13-11 ACC) offense and bullpen. In game one, the Canes saw and took advantage of mistakes and blasted multiple home runs. In the other game, errors and a bad bullpen cost them the second.

It was down to the rubber match on Saturday, and a mix of both games allowed the Hurricanes to gift the series to the NC State Wolfpack, losing 12-7.

No matter how great Miami's offense is, the same issues since the first game of the season continue to haunt them. Miami's bullpen is too inconsistent, and defensively, it's almost a guarantee that they will have errors. Rinse and repeat.

Miami is the worst-fielding team in the ACC, and they added three more errors to their conference-leading total in the rubber match against the poised Wolfpack. Miami's offense did everything it could to retake the lead and hold it, but with this team, no lead is ever safe.

It also hurts that the Canes are without star third baseman Daniel Cuvet. In his place is freshman Gabriel Milano, who accounted for two of those errors, which accounted for two runs.

Another shocker that many would have thought fixed throughout the season is the fielding of Jake Ogden. He continues to struggle at times, even when he makes spectacular play after play. Defensively, he played shortstop last season and was a great glove for Miami.

He has flashed that glove from time to time this season at second base, but he fumbles and bobbles it too much.

However, the Canes offense would respond in typical fashion after the Wolfpack tied the game 5-5, and in the seventh inning, the Canes would hold a two-run lead, 7-5. AJ Ciscar had finished the job, but a struggle that had happened all season would hinder them again.

Miami would throw in Frank Menedez for only one at bat, giving the Wolfpack a free base. He was instantly pulled for Packy Bradley-Cooney, and he would give up hits before he was pulled after giving up the lead, before Jake Dorn would enter to get out of the inning.

It was another late-inning collapse that has become synonymous with a team with talent to be one of the best in the country, but struggles to put it all together when they need it most.

Daily RPI Top Movers 🟢🔴 pic.twitter.com/fDgksfznVO — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) May 3, 2026

This would snap the Canes six-series winning streak and move them out of the way for a potential double-bye in the ACC Tournament and any hopes of hosting a Regional. They fall eight spots in the RPI and turn their attention to the final home series of the year against Louisville.

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