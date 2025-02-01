Men's Track and Field Breaks School Record for Miami; First Alert: February 1, 2025
University of Miami sprinter George Franks highlighted day one of the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational for the Hurricanes, breaking the school record in the 200m Friday at Norton Healthcare Sport and Learning Center.
Franks clocked a 21.02 to shatter Khamal Stewart-Baynes’ record of 21.17 set in 2022. Sean Watkins Jr. ran a 21.29 for the program’s third-fastest time while Caine Stanley recorded a 21.44 for the program’s fifth-fastest mark.
Josh Jones made his way into the program’s top five list as he took home first place in the 800m with the program’s fifth-fastest time at 1:50.18.
Helga Sigurjonsdottir took home gold in the high jump with a clearance of 5-11.5/1.82m.
Maddie Scheier registered a 9:43.49 in the women’s 3000m, marking the second-best performance in school history.
Gabriella Grissom placed second in the 800m at 2:04.84, and Sanaa Hebron earned a third-place finish in the 200m running a 24.06.
In the women’s 60m preliminary round, Iyanna Codd and Juliana Balon advanced to the semifinals, with times of 7.67 and 7.71, respectively. The semifinals will be contested at 10:55 a.m. Saturday.
Miami returns to action for day two of the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Hurricanes Schedule:
Men's Basketball: Notre Dame at Miami
How to Watch: Notre Dame Basketball at Miami
Hurricanes Results:
Men's Tennis: The University of Miami men’s tennis team (4-2) earned the 5-2 win against the USF Bulls (3-1) at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center on Friday afternoon.
The Hurricanes clinched the doubles point, earning wins on all three courts before claiming singles victories on four courts to secure the team win.