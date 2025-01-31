How to Watch: Notre Dame Basketball at Miami
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team (4-17, 0-10 ACC) have lost ten in a row and now will face a Notre Dame team (10-10, 4-5 ACC) that has won three out of their last four games after defeating Georiga Tech 71-68.
The Fighting Irish have their prolific scorer Markus Burton and the Hurricanes have theirs in senior guard Matthew Cleveland preparing to reap some rewards now that he is playing some of the best basketball of his career.
The issue for UM is that they can not get over the "hump" and continue to get in their own way time and time again. Against Norte Dame, they will have to play clean basketball and continue to give the effort they have had in the past two games this season. Some players will have to sit as they are detrimental to the team and their success but winning cures all as the Hurricanes look for the cure of this plagued season.
HOW TO WATCH
WHO: Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-10, 4-5) at Miami Hurricanes (4-16, 0-9 ACC) at 8:00 p.m. ET
WHERE: Watsco Center
TV: ESPN2
Series Miami. 5, Notre Dame 4: The Miami Hurricanes have a one-game advantage in the series between the Fighting Irish winning the last three games against the team and look to make it four in a row.
Last Time, Out Miami: The Hurricanes put up a great effort against Virginia and got between three points of tying the game. They continued to fail to take advantage of opportunities presented to them and lost their tenth straight.
Last Time, Out Fighting Irish: Notre Dame has won the last three of its four games most recently against Georgia Tech with Markus Burton leading the charge scoring 26 points in a three-point victory.