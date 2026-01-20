Miami AD Dan Radakovich Sends Thank-You Message to Fans: First Alert

Even before the Miami Hurricanes played Indiana in the National Championship Game at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday night, athletic director Dan Radakovich sent a message to fans that was posted both on the athletic department's website, and on social media.

It was basically just to say thanks. In many ways it was something new for the program if for no other reason than Miami hadn't played for a national title since 2003, the controversial overtime loss to Ohio State in the BCS Championship Game. Previously, the last win for a national title was in 2001 against Nebraska, capping an incredible run for the Hurricanes that included championships in 1983, 1987, 1989, and 1991.

For a little perspective, the first websites were created in 1991, and social media, as we know it, began around 1997.

Here's the message in its entirety:

Dear Canes:



As sunset nears on one of our truly amazing football seasons, I want to reach out to thank you. Thank you for being there for your Miami Hurricanes.



Together, we have reminded the world of what it means to be a Hurricane.



Together, we have showed up in throngs to cheer on the Canes at home, at stadiums around the country and – tonight — back home at Hard Rock.



Together, we have weathered the storms and the adversity. And together, we not only overcame the challenges, but we thrived.



Together, you have supported our student-athletes in so many ways—through your voices and cheers, through your ticket purchases, and through your philanthropic efforts.



Together, we are a University of Miami community proud of who we are, proud of where we have been, and proud of where we are going.



Thank you for everything. Go Canes!



– Dan Radakovich

After barely getting in the College Football Playoff, Miami would have played every game on the road had the title game not been set for the Hurricanes' home venue, Hard Rock Stadium. It opened the tournament at Texas A&M (10-3 win), before defeating Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl (24-14), and Ole Miss at the Fiesta Bowl (31-27).

The team, and some fans, traveled just under 10,000 miles for the first three games, in contrast to the favorable ACC schedule that included just four road games at Florida State, SMU, Virginia Tech and Pitt.

Thank you Canes Family for your incredible support during this season.



FINAL: Indiana 27, Miami 21 pic.twitter.com/NyR5q60f9q — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) January 20, 2026

Yet another note of thanks went out after Indiana won the national championship, 27-21.

Thank you for being there every step of the way. A historic season comes to a close in the National Championship. With your support, this @canesfootball team defied the odds and made us proud with its passion, relentlessness, and perseverance.

We will see you next season. pic.twitter.com/NdKvBkTapT — Miami Hurricanes (@MiamiHurricanes) January 20, 2026

First Alert: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

• Sports Illustrated’sway-too-early Top 25 rankings for the 2026 college football season were published after the National Championship, with Miami at No. 7. Bryan Fischer wrote: "It took until deep into the portal window but it seems Miami found a nice replacement for Carson Beck inex-Duke star Darian Mensah. That significantly raises the floor for the Hurricanes with a schedule that features trips to Notre Dame and Clemson but not much else in terms of potential ranked opponents. Throw in another year of seasoning for Malachi Toney and Mario Cristobal’s team should once again be the top CFP threat out of the ACC even with a ton of defensive departures." FOR MORE

• With both Miami and Indiana signed with Adidas, its North America President John Miller called the championship game "Utopia." He told JohnCanzano.com "It’s a four-hour Adidas commercial. … You’ve got Miami playing in their home stadium. They’re playing against Indiana, and their quarterback is from Miami. You couldn’t ask for a better script. From a brand perspective, we couldn’t have either. … My boss, the global CEO, Bjørn Gulden, is coming in from Germany to go to the game. I’m not sure how many college football games he’s been on the sidelines for. It’ll be a first for him, too.”

• Per The Athletic, heading into Monday the cost of tickets to get inside Hard Rock Stadium were fluctuating between $3,500 and $4,000 with an average resale price of $4,974. That's up $1,529 from last year.

• John Ruiz, the businessman once dubbed "Miami’s NIL King," hosted a pregame party for 1,000 guests ahead of the Hurricanes' national championship game. While the Canes Connection collective now leads Miami's NIL efforts, Ruiz told Front Office Sports that he plans to re-enter the space "imminently" through his new marine-tech venture, Luminsea.

• The baseball team was ranked No. 25 in the preseason poll byBaseball America. The Hurricanes were also ranked No. 22 by D1Baseball and No. 24 by Perfect Game. Miami finished 35-27 last season and reached the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time since 2016. The Hurricanes will open the 2026 season at home on Feb. 13, hosting Lehigh.

• Check out the feature ESPN did on Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal:

Mario Cristobal was raised on two things: hard work and the Miami Hurricanes 🙌 @aadelsonESPN sits down with the head coach of @CanesFootball to talk about his journey back home. pic.twitter.com/0iZweRoZoP — ACC Network (@accnetwork) January 19, 2026

Miami Hurricanes Monday Scores College Football: CFP National Championship Game, No. 1 Indiana 27, No, 10 Miami 21

Miami Hurricanes Tuesday Schedule Men's Basketball: Florida State at Miami, 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU, Live Stats

Miami Hurricanes Quote of the Day

“Never quit. If you never quit, you never lose. The clock just ran out.” Howard Schnellenberger

Check us Out On:

We'll Leave You With This ...