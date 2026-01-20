Way-Too-Early 2026 College Football Top 25: Where Does National Champion Indiana Land?

The 2025 college football season has come to a close as the Indiana Hoosiers made one of the most improbable runs ever to be crowned national champions on Monday night in Miami. While one of the wildest and most entertaining campaigns in recent memory has ended, that also means it’s time to peek ahead at the coming season. Here are Sports Illustrated’s way-too-early Top 25 rankings for 2026—which is subject to revision as we move through the offseason.

1. Ohio State

The Buckeyes lose a number of key players off of the best scoring defense in the country (Caleb Downs, Arvell Reese) but restocked through the portal and have the best core group of offensive players back for another season in QB Julian Sayin, RB Bo Jackson and, of course, wideout Jeremiah Smith. Ohio State travels to Texas in Week 2 to go along with tricky trips to Indiana, Iowa and USC, but host Michigan and Oregon at the Horseshoe. Given that the Buckeyes are riding a two-game losing streak, Ryan Day’s team figures to be well motivated for another College Football Playoff run with the end goal of reaching fabulous Las Vegas.

2. Notre Dame

There should be no excuse for the Fighting Irish to miss out on the CFP in 2026. Jeremiyah Love is gone, but much of the offense remains intact and should prove to be sharper early on with another season of experience under CJ Carr’s belt. If healthy, the defense should be top notch again and the schedule sets up nicely with Miami, SMU (both at home) and BYU (in Provo, Utah) as the only ranked opponents on the docket.

3. Georgia

Kirby Smart has not found the CFP success his fan base expects the last few years, but the bulk of the back-to-back SEC championship teams return to Athens, Ga., in 2026 and will be aiming to change those postseason fortunes. Gunner Stockton and Nate Frazier return to fuel an offense that opened it up a bit more last year, but it’s the defense that could really make a huge leap given the number of sophomores and freshmen that wound up starting. Don’t discount the schedule either, which misses Texas, gets Florida in Atlanta and has Oklahoma between the hedges.

4. Texas

O.K., this year is the year to believe the hype around the Longhorns and Arch Manning. They added impact players like WR Cam Coleman, RBs Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers plus did a little revamping of that offensive line. They have to go to LSU and Texas A&M in November, but the schedule is otherwise manageable if they can get past Ohio State in Austin.

5. Indiana

After back-to-back CFP trips, there is no need to Google Curt Cignetti’s team but it is time to start believing in the Hoosiers as a regular contender with their first national championship under their belt. They netted one of the best portal classes in getting QB Josh Hoover to replace Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza and fortified along the offensive (OL Joe Brunner) and defensive lines (Tobi Osunsanmi) to backfill departing starters. Crucially, the team also brings back both coordinators and hosts Ohio State and USC.

6. Oregon

Dante Moore surprisingly elected to return to school instead of entering the 2026 NFL draft. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Dante Moore’s return paves the way for another year of contention in Eugene—especially if his growing list of pass catchers can remain healthy and Dakorien Moore keeps progressing at receiver. The defense should be nasty with most of the heavy hitters (Matayo Uiagalelei, Bear Alexander) back and they’ve been strategic in the portal in landing Koi Perich, too. They have to go to Ohio State but have limited trips east in conference play while hosting the likes of Michigan at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning’s team has progressed each season under his watch and this one is shaping up to be a real threat to make it to Las Vegas.

7. Miami

It took until deep into the portal window but it seems Miami found a nice replacement for Carson Beck in ex-Duke star Darian Mensah. That significantly raises the floor for the Hurricanes with a schedule that features trips to Notre Dame and Clemson but not much else in terms of potential ranked opponents. Throw in another year of seasoning for Malachi Toney and Mario Cristobal’s team should once again be the top CFP threat out of the ACC even with a ton of defensive departures.

8. Texas Tech

The Red Raiders accomplished a major milestone in securing their first Big 12 title, but the way they went out in the Orange Bowl to Oregon is bound to leave a bad taste. That fueled the pursuit of QB Brendan Sorsby and a host of other portal additions to a team that outspends most of the league by a decent amount anyway. The schedule will have them contending to get back to AT&T Stadium with ease, but the sights are aimed much higher in West Texas.

9. BYU

Kalani Sitake’s team has come close to the CFP two years in a row. Can they break through the top 12 with a group of veterans in 2026? QB Bear Bachmeier has a chance to significantly improve as a passer going into his sophomore season, and the return of tailback LJ Martin is a huge boost to the continuity of a group that loses only a handful of starters. The schedule sees Arizona State and Notre Dame come to Utah and could point them back toward another Big 12 championship game appearance.

10. LSU

Lane Kiffin will soak up the spotlight for the 2026 season, and there will be no shortage of people interested in how well the Tigers do. QB Sam Leavitt is a massive addition out of the portal, but it doesn’t seem like anybody will know just what the ceiling is for this group until kickoff in Death Valley against Clemson.

11. Michigan

It’s a new era for Big Blue as Kyle Whittingham, one of the most respected and accomplished coaches around, takes over in Ann Arbor. There shouldn’t be much of a transition from the brand of football he wants to run but the pairing of sophomore QB Bryce Underwood with a new coordinator who did wonders at Utah last season should be encouraging given the schedule features just four road games.

12. Texas A&M

A historic 2025 season in College Station ended with a thud, but the Aggies are primed to keep things rolling with numerous key contributors back in the fold. The ceiling for this group will probably be determined by how consistent QB Marcel Reed can become but there’s an extremely high ceiling given how good Mike Elko’s defense should be.

13. USC

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, left, and head coach Lincoln Riley are looking to get the Trojans to the College Football Playoff for the first time. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s a make-or-break year for Lincoln Riley as the combination of disappointing results the last few years have given way to the No. 1 recruiting class and a bevy of raised expectations. QB Jayden Maiava is among a host of returning starters back for the cardinal and gold, which must navigate tricky trips to Indiana and Penn State but has Ohio State and Oregon coming to the Coliseum.

14. SMU

Kevin Jennings is back for his third season as a starter in Dallas and should have a number of key skill position transfers to rely on in 2026 for a program that’s 14–2 in league play since joining the ACC. The Mustangs’ schedule is among the most manageable in the country, with Rhett Lashlee’s team looking like an early favorite in every game beyond a journey to South Bend to take on Notre Dame.

15. Alabama

There are no excuses left for Kalen DeBoer as he’s assembled one of the most talented rosters in the SEC and is coming off CFP and SEC title game trips last season. Talented redshirt freshman Keelon Russell is expected to take over at quarterback, but the key question might be if the offense can more effectively run the ball after one of the worst seasons on the ground in school history.

16. Iowa

The dean of college football coaches, Kirk Ferentz, is as invigorated as ever and may have one of his best teams coming into a season in some time—especially if QB Mark Gronowski can truly take a meaningful step forward as a passer. The Hawkeyes get Ohio State to come to Kinnick Stadium and must navigate trips to Michigan and Washington in Big Ten play but a first CFP game could be in the cards with this veteran group.

17. Utah

It’s a new era in Salt Lake City as the Utes’ stalwart coach has been replaced by defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley. Not much should change from how the Utes have done things recently, even with a revamped coaching staff in place and several key departures to the portal (DL John Henry Daley) or draft (OL Spencer Fano). QB Devon Dampier is back off of leading a 10-win campaign and could take advantage of having BYU and Houston coming to Rice-Eccles Stadium.

18. Mississippi

Pete Golding owns a 2–1 record as a head coach, but his first full season in Oxford, Miss., remains one of the biggest storylines for 2026 before even factoring in the status of QB Trinidad Chambliss. The Rebels host Kiffin and the Tigers in September and face your typical brutal SEC slate, but if they can reach double-digit wins again, a second CFP trip should be in the cards.

19. Oklahoma

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer could be a 2026 Heisman Trophy contender. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

John Mateer and the bulk of the offense returns to Norman, Okla., after a breakthrough campaign under Brent Venables but the sour taste of blowing that first-round game to Alabama (on top of a loss in the Red River Rivalry series) will likely fuel the Sooners into 2026. Trips to Michigan, Georgia and Florida will be tough, but there’s a path to returning to the playoff given what returns on both sides of the ball.

20. Florida

Jon Sumrall may not take long to win over Gators fans given his track record of making conference title games as a head coach, but he’ll certainly have to earn it in Year 1 in Gainesville, with Texas, Georgia, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt on the docket in addition to the rivalry game at Florida State. There are question marks at quarterback, but two excellent new coordinators should be able to help the Gators take a step forward with the likes of RB Jadan Baugh, WR Dallas Wilson and CB Cormani McClain back in the fold.

21. Virginia Tech

James Franklin has wasted no time in making the Hokies relevant for 2026 with an influx in talent, positive vibes and plenty of coaches used to winning games. The schedule features a few tricky ACC tests (including at Miami and SMU), but their new coach can quickly raise the floor in Blacksburg.

22. Penn State

Franklin’s old team has imported quite a bit from Iowa State over the offseason, from their head coach Matt Campbell, the Cyclones quarterback in Rocco Becht and much of their roster. That should help make for an interesting 2026 season with a schedule that gets the likes of USC at home and is otherwise fairly manageable by Big Ten standards.

23. Boise State

The Broncos ended their Mountain West tenure with a conference title and hope to do the same with their initial foray into the new-look Pac-12. QB Maddux Madsen is among those back for another season in which they should be once again contending to make the CFP as the top Group of 6 team.

24. Washington

The Demond Williams Jr. saga likely overshadowed the Huskies’ offseason, but they’ve done well in the portal to reinforce the roster for Year 3 under Jedd Fisch. Husky Stadium remains one of the most difficult places to play in the country and they host Iowa, Indiana and Penn State while making only two trips to the Eastern time zone in 2026.

25. Memphis

The American Conference was raided for many of its best coaches and top-tier talent but don’t discount what new coach Charles Huff can do with a revamped Tigers squad that includes plenty of players capable of having a big year. They have a good shot at being a CFP contender for the Group of 6 bid given road trips to UNLV and Boise State on top of going to Navy, USF and Tulane in league play.

Sports Illustrated writer Pat Forde contributed to these rankings.

