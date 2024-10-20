Miami Baseball Wins Fall Scrimmage Against Florida Atlantic; First Alert: October 20, 2024
It is only right that every sport gets a chance to play during the fall and the Miami Hurricanes baseball team got the chance to test its new roster against Florida Atlantic during a scrimmage.
The Hurricanes made several plays and looked good for most of the game. Of course, it is a scrimmage so everything wasn't on full displace but the Canes played a decent game a a great sign from Daniel Cuvet continuing to send bombs out of the park.
This is a good sign for the Hurricanes as they look to get back on track after a down year for baseball. The team will continue to push forward during camp as they get ready for the spring.
Hurricanes Schedule
Volleyball: Miami vs. Boston College | Live Stats, Watch
Hurricanes Results:
Football: No. 6 Miami 52, Louisville 45
Baseball: Scrimmage Miami 4, FAU 2
- The University of Miami cross country team completed their final race of the 2024 regular season Saturday afternoon at the Wisconsin Pre-Nationals in Madison, Wis. The Miami women’s team finished 21 out of 25 teams with 520 total points, while the men’s team finished 24 of 25 with 681 points. Senior Daphnee Lavassas was the fastest female Hurricane on the day — posting a 6K time of 20:21.3 for a fourth-place finish in a pool of 206 runners. On the men’s side, senior Cormac O’Brien ended with an 8K time of 25:11.3.