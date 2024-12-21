Miami Finish the Maui Invitational Undefeated; First Alert: December 21, 2024
Cameron Williams dropped 21 points, Haley Cavinder recorded her third consecutive double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds, and the University of Miami women’s basketball team defeated Oregon State (4-8) 61-56 to go undefeated in the 2024 Maui Classic.
The Hurricanes (11-1, 1-0) improved to 11-1 overall this season, and Miami’s 10-1 record in non-conference play under Head Coach Tricia Cullop marks the best record throughout the non-conference portion of the schedule for a first-year head coach in program history.
Williams was exceptional throughout the entire contest, as she scored a game-high 21 points on 8-16 shooting from the field, and a perfect 5-5 from the free throw line, in addition to corralling five rebounds. She was named to the Maui Classic All-Tournament team after averaging 17.5 points and 6.0 rebounds, while shooting 53.6 percent from the field across Miami’s victories over Nevada and Oregon State.
Haley Cavinder was sensational for the third consecutive game, as she recorded her third straight double-double with a 20-point, 12-rebound performance. She also dished out a team-high five assists in the contest. Haley Cavinder garnered Tournament MVP honors after averaging 22.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game throughout the event.
Jasmyne Roberts had another stellar outing for the Canes. The Senior scored 11 points, pulled down eight rebounds, and recorded one steal and one block in the contest. Hanna Cavinder chipped in four points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals.
Miami was outstanding on the defensive end of the court for the second straight game, as they held Oregon State to clips of 35.2 percent shooting from the field and 19.2 percent from behind the arc.
Hurricanes Schedule:
Men's Basketball: Mount St. Mary's at Miami
How to Watch: Mount St. Mary at Miami
Hurricanes Results:
Women's Basketball: Miami 61-56
Did You Notice?
University of Miami golf alums Sara Byrne (2020-24) and Daniela Darquea (2013-16) qualified to compete on the 2025 Ladies European Tour after finishing in the top-20 at Lalla Aicha Q-School, which was held at the Al Maaden Golf Marrakech in Marrakech, Morocco.