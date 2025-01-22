Miami Men's Hoops Prepares for Long Road Trip to Stanford; First Alert: January 22, 2025

All Hurricanes

Jan 18, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs forward Matt Cross (33) looks for a rebound against Miami Hurricanes guard Paul Djobet (10) and guard Matthew Cleveland (0) during the second half at Watsco Center.
"Oh, brother, here we go again," right?

Well, probably so. Miami men's hoops takes to the road tonight to face off against the Stanford Cardinals in another installation of a cross country road trip unlike anyone in the country should have to face for a conference matchup.

Stanford sits at 12-6 on the year and is markedly higher in the ACC rankings than the Hurricanes, even if that isn't saying much.

The retirement of head coach Jim Larrañaga has proven to be debilitating to a team that was already struggling before his decision to step away from the program. Now, with plenty of the season left to go, the administration has plenty of opportunities to scout out exaclty what it wants in its next head coach from opposing benches.

However, other options remain available for the Hurricanes. Will Wade of McNeese State will be looking to make his return to a larger progam sooner rather than later, and there are plenty of options rising the ranks the the Hurricanes will have their pick from. However, it feels like none of them can come soon enough, and this is only January.

Hurricanes Schedule:

Men's basketball: Miami @ Stanford | 11:00 p.m. ET |

Hurricanes Results:

No games took place on January 21.

Quote of the Day:

Sep 23, 1990; E. Rutherford, NJ, USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Giants running back Ottis Anderson (24) rins as Miami Dolphins li
Sep 23, 1990; E. Rutherford, NJ, USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Giants running back Ottis Anderson (24) rins as Miami Dolphins linebacker John Offerdahl (56) pursues at Giants Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

"I broke my face mask on Anderson in the first half. It just snapped and turned all the way around to the right side of my helmet. I mean, jeez, it's the first time I ever broke a face mask."

Shane Conlan on Ottis Anderson

We'll Leave You With This.....

