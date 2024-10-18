Miami Swimming / Dive Ranked No. 24 in CSCAA Poll; First Alert: October 18, 2024
The Miami Hurricanes women’s swimming & diving team checked in at No. 24 in the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) October poll released Thursday.
The committee, consisting of Division I coaches, evaluates and ranks the nation’s top 25 dual meet teams. Their assessment considers head-to-head dual meet outcomes, recent performances since the last rankings, season-long results, dual meet records, roster changes (such as injuries), and data from the SwimCloud Simulator.
The Hurricanes (1-0) recently finished in fourth place at the SMU Classic, where they shined over the two-day meet from Oct. 11-12.
Giulia Carvalho and Mia Vallée swept the ACC weekly awards after the event, with Carvalho posting three individual wins – all in NCAA ‘B’ cut fashion – and Vallée winning both the 1-meter and 3-meter springboard.
Ashlyn Massey also posted the school record in the 200-yard butterfly. Marissa Inouye finished with the third-fastest time in program history in the 400-yard IM, while veteran Emma Sundstrand added the eighth-fastest time in the same event.
Hurricanes Schedule
No games scheduled on October 17th.