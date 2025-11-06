Miami Volleyball Breaks Program Record Against FSU
The No. 14-ranked University of Miami volleyball team (20-4, 10-3) took down the Florida State Seminoles (13-9, 7-5), 3-2, on Wednesday night at the Knight Sports Complex.
The Hurricanes tallied 72 kills, 68 digs, 10 blocks and seven aces. Senior Flormarie Heredia Colon broke the program record with 42 kills and nine digs, while redshirt sophomore Ariana Rodriguez earned a double-double with 48 assists and 18 digs.
FSU held the lead to start set one, but with five kills from Heredia Colon, Miami tied it at 13-all. The remainder of the set was followed with back-and-forth lead changes and ties until the Seminoles went on a 3-0 run to lead and take the opening set, 25-22.
The Hurricanes got off on a 11-9 start with two kills from Amina N'Diaye and an ace from Dalia Wilson. Logan Wiley extended the lead with a kill and block for it to be 15-10 until Florida State tied it at 17-all. Miami crept away with consecutive kills from Heredia Colon and evened the match with a 25-23 set.
Set three opened with seven a piece and again at 11 with back-to-back aces from Wilson. The Seminoles pulled away on a 4-0 run for the 20-18 lead but with two more aces from N'Diaye and a block from Rodriguez, the Hurricanes led on a 7-1 run for the 25-21 set win.
The fourth set was the same as before, with the teams trading kills to even it at 14-all. Jazmin Vergara and N'Diaye added more kills on top of the team's seventh ace for the 19-17 lead. Florida State went on a 3-0 run for the 25-23 set win and sent the match to a fifth set.
The final set was led by FSU, 6-4, but after two kills from Heredia Colon and a block by Wilson, the Hurricanes took the lead 7-6. Heredia Colon broke the program record with 42 kills to secure the match win.
The Hurricanes will travel to Tallahassee, Fla., to take on Florida State again on Saturday. The NCCA Tournament is quickly approaching.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.