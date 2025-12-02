Early Metrics Show Miami Basketball Could Be Returning to the NCAA Tournament
While the losses to No. 10 Florida and No. 9 BYU hurt the Miami Hurricanes' (6-2) win/loss record, it doesn't limit them in the latest rankings and metrics that the NCAA has released.
The first NET Ratings of the season have been released, and if the season ended today, they would comfortably be in the NCAA Tournament. The NET Rating has the Canes ranked No. 38, while the always-reliable KenPom has the Hurricanes ranked No. 46.
However, in the first Men's Bracketology for the 2026 NCAA Tournament, Joe Lunardi has the Hurricanes among the first teams out. This is just off the first few games of the season, but this is a positive sign for the rebuilding Canes.
It is also what makes the ACC/SEC Challenge one of the most important games of the season for the Canes. The Ole Miss Rebels are viewed as a quality team, and with a victory, the Canes get on a hot streak heading into conference play.
How to Watch: Miami at Ole Miss
Who: Miami Hurricanes and Ole Miss Rebels
When: 9:00 p.m. ET
Where: Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Miss
TV: SEC Network
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
AP Top 25: Men's Basketball
(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Purdue (40), 7-0, 1494
- Arizona (6), 7-0, 1442
- Michigan (15), 7-0, 1417
- Duke, 8-0, 1355
- UConn, 6-1, 1244
- Louisville, 7-0, 1177
- Michigan State, 7-0, 1095
- Houston, 7-1, 1070
- BYU, 6-1, 1037
- Iowa State, 7-0, 975
- Gonzaga, 7-1, 934
- Alabama, 5-2, 869
- Tennessee, 7-1, 771
- Illinois, 6-2, 657
- Florida, 5-2, 568
- North Carolina, 6-1, 519
- Vanderbilt, 8-0, 475
- Kentucky, 5-2, 451
- Texas Tech, 6-2, 387
- Auburn, 6-2, 376
- Kansas, 6-2, 340
- Indiana, 7-0, 313
- St. John's. 4-3. 200
- USC, 7-0, 145
- Arkansas, 5-2, 127
Others Receiving Votes: Iowa 100, UCLA 59, Nebraska 53, TCU 36, Missouri 28, Utah St. 16, Saint Mary's 15, Baylor 13, Oklahoma St. 12, SMU 12, Clemson 11, LSU 7, Seton Hall 6, Wisconsin 6, NC State 5, Wake Forest 3, California 2, Colorado 1, George Mason 1, Buffalo 1.
Coaches Poll
(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Purdue (21), 7-0, 762
- Michigan (6), 7-0, 721
- Arizona (3), 7-0, 709
- Duke (1), 8-0, 696
- UConn, 6-1, 608
- Louisville, 7-0, 600
- Houston, 7-1, 588
- Michigan State, 7-0, 531
- Iowa State, 7-0, 502
- BYU, 6-1, 493
- Gonzaga, 7-1, 480
- Alabama, 5-2, 428
- Tennessee, 7-1, 377
- Florida, 5-2, 313
- Illinois, 6-2, 312
- Vanderbilt, 8-0, 268
- North Carolina, 6-1, 230
- Kentucky, 5-2, 222
- Texas Tech, 6-2, 192
- Indiana, 7-0, 192 (tied with Texas Tech at No. 19)
- Kansas, 6-2, 154
- St. John's, 4-3, 129
- Arkansas, 5-2, 119
- Auburn, 6-2, 104
- Iowa, 7-0, 69
Schools Dropped Out: No. 19 UCLA; No. 22 North Carolina State.
Others Receiving Votes: USC 56; UCLA 33; Nebraska 31; Missouri 28; Saint Mary's 20; Baylor 19; North Carolina State 16; Virginia 14; LSU 14; Clemson 9; Butler 9; Ole Miss 8; TCU 5; Wisconsin 4; Utah State 4; SMU 4; Oklahoma State 1; Colorado 1.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.