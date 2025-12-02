All Hurricanes

Early Metrics Show Miami Basketball Could Be Returning to the NCAA Tournament

The Miami Hurricanes Men's basketball team is proving game after game that this can be a tournament team.

Justice Sandle

Nov 28, 2025; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) reacts after a basket against the Georgetown Hoyas in the first half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2025; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) reacts after a basket against the Georgetown Hoyas in the first half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
While the losses to No. 10 Florida and No. 9 BYU hurt the Miami Hurricanes' (6-2) win/loss record, it doesn't limit them in the latest rankings and metrics that the NCAA has released.

The first NET Ratings of the season have been released, and if the season ended today, they would comfortably be in the NCAA Tournament. The NET Rating has the Canes ranked No. 38, while the always-reliable KenPom has the Hurricanes ranked No. 46.

However, in the first Men's Bracketology for the 2026 NCAA Tournament, Joe Lunardi has the Hurricanes among the first teams out. This is just off the first few games of the season, but this is a positive sign for the rebuilding Canes.

It is also what makes the ACC/SEC Challenge one of the most important games of the season for the Canes. The Ole Miss Rebels are viewed as a quality team, and with a victory, the Canes get on a hot streak heading into conference play.

How to Watch: Miami at Ole Miss

Who: Miami Hurricanes and Ole Miss Rebels

When: 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Miss

TV: SEC Network

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

AP Top 25: Men's Basketball

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Purdue (40), 7-0, 1494
  2. Arizona (6), 7-0, 1442
  3. Michigan (15), 7-0, 1417
  4. Duke, 8-0, 1355
  5. UConn, 6-1, 1244
  6. Louisville, 7-0, 1177
  7. Michigan State, 7-0, 1095
  8. Houston, 7-1, 1070
  9. BYU, 6-1, 1037
  10. Iowa State, 7-0, 975
  11. Gonzaga, 7-1, 934
  12. Alabama, 5-2, 869
  13. Tennessee, 7-1, 771
  14. Illinois, 6-2, 657
  15. Florida, 5-2, 568
  16. North Carolina, 6-1, 519
  17. Vanderbilt, 8-0, 475
  18. Kentucky, 5-2, 451
  19. Texas Tech, 6-2, 387
  20. Auburn, 6-2, 376
  21. Kansas, 6-2, 340
  22. Indiana, 7-0, 313
  23. St. John's. 4-3. 200
  24. USC, 7-0, 145
  25. Arkansas, 5-2, 127

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa 100, UCLA 59, Nebraska 53, TCU 36, Missouri 28, Utah St. 16, Saint Mary's 15, Baylor 13, Oklahoma St. 12, SMU 12, Clemson 11, LSU 7, Seton Hall 6, Wisconsin 6, NC State 5, Wake Forest 3, California 2, Colorado 1, George Mason 1, Buffalo 1.

Coaches Poll

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Purdue (21), 7-0, 762
  2. Michigan (6), 7-0, 721
  3. Arizona (3), 7-0, 709
  4. Duke (1), 8-0, 696
  5. UConn, 6-1, 608
  6. Louisville, 7-0, 600
  7. Houston, 7-1, 588
  8. Michigan State, 7-0, 531
  9. Iowa State, 7-0, 502
  10. BYU, 6-1, 493
  11. Gonzaga, 7-1, 480
  12. Alabama, 5-2, 428
  13. Tennessee, 7-1, 377
  14. Florida, 5-2, 313
  15. Illinois, 6-2, 312
  16. Vanderbilt, 8-0, 268
  17. North Carolina, 6-1, 230
  18. Kentucky, 5-2, 222
  19. Texas Tech, 6-2, 192
  20. Indiana, 7-0, 192 (tied with Texas Tech at No. 19)
  21. Kansas, 6-2, 154
  22. St. John's, 4-3, 129
  23. Arkansas, 5-2, 119
  24. Auburn, 6-2, 104
  25. Iowa, 7-0, 69

Schools Dropped Out: No. 19 UCLA; No. 22 North Carolina State.

Others Receiving Votes: USC 56; UCLA 33; Nebraska 31; Missouri 28; Saint Mary's 20; Baylor 19; North Carolina State 16; Virginia 14; LSU 14; Clemson 9; Butler 9; Ole Miss 8; TCU 5; Wisconsin 4; Utah State 4; SMU 4; Oklahoma State 1; Colorado 1.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

