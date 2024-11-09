Miami Volleyball Claims Third-Straight ACC Win; First Alert: November 9, 2024
The University of Miami volleyball team (17-7, 8-5) swept the NC State Wolfpack (12-9, 7-6), 3-0, on Friday night in the Knight Sports Complex.
The Hurricanes tallied 47 kills, 53 digs, six blocks and six aces. Junior Flormarie Heredia Colon led the team with 20 kills and nine digs.
Miami got started on a 7-0 run after six kills and a block. NC State tied it at 11-all after three consecutive points, before redshirt freshman Ariana Rodriguez earned her 30th ace of the season to lead 15-12. The set continued tight, with NC State taking the 20-19 lead before the Hurricanes went on a run, ultimately taking set one, 27-25.
Miami remains home for Sunday’s match against Wake Forest at 12 p.m.
Hurricanes Schedule:
Rowing: Head of the Black Warrior River vs. Alabama
Football: No. 4 Miami at Georgia Tech
How To Watch: No. 5 Miami at Georgia Tech, Week 11 College Football TV Schedule
Hurricanes Results:
Volleyball: Miami 3, NC State 0
Did You Notice....
- Director of Track and Field/Cross Country Amy Deem announced the 2025 indoor and outdoor track and field schedules Friday evening.