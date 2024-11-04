How To Watch: No. 5 Miami at Georgia Tech, Week 11 College Football TV Schedule
Hot off the trail of an electric second-half comeback victory, the ACC has announced kickoff time for the Miami Hurricanes vs. Georgia Tech at noon ET.
The Hurricanse are still in control of their destiny as they are the No. 4 ranked team in the country going into this week, but now they must deal with one of the biggest hiccups from last season. This is where a promising season got flipped on its head and the Canes never recovered. They are still undefeated and one of the only few teams left with this accomplishment sitting at 9-0, 5-0 ACC.
Heisman front-runner Cam Ward is playing some of the best quarterbacks play the Hurricanes have ever seen and that comes from two former Heisman winners at the position. He is breaking record after record and so is senior wide receiver Xavier Restrepo. They will be the guiding for to the Hurricanes through this game as they look to move around their ghost of Christmas past in the Yellow Jackets and move forward.
HOW TO WATCH:
Date: November 9
Time: Noon ET
TV: ESPN
Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium
Series: The series is tied 14-14
Last Matchup: The Yellow Jackets defeated the Hurricanes after a coaching debacle from Mario Cristobal and his staff with the game in the hands of the Canes. Georgia Tech 23, Miami 20.
Week 11 College Football Schedule
all times ET
Tuesday, Nov. 5
7:30 p.m. | Bowling Green at Central Michigan | ESPN2
8 p.m. | Miami (Ohio) at Ball State | ESPN
Wednesday, Nov. 6
7 p.m. | Ohio at Kent State | ESPNU
7 p.m. | Northern Illinois at Western Michigan | ESPN2
Thursday, Nov. 7
8 p.m. | Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina | ESPN
8 p.m. | Florida Atlantic at East Carolina | ESPN2
Friday, Nov. 8
6 p.m. | Dartmouth at Princeton | ESPNU
8 p.m. | Cal at Wake Forest | ACC Network
9 p.m. | Iowa at UCLA | FOX
9 p.m. | Rice at Memphis | ESPN2
10:30 p.m. | New Mexico at San Diego State | FS1
Saturday, Nov. 9
12 p.m. | Florida at No. 5 Texas | ABC/ESPN+
12 p.m. | No. 4 Miami (Fla.) at Georgia Tech | ESPN
12 p.m. | Purdue at No. 3 Ohio State | FOX
12 p.m. | West Virginia at Cincinnati | FS1
12 p.m. | Minnesota at Rutgers | NBC
12 p.m. | Texas State at UL Monroe | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Navy at South Florida | ESPN2
12 p.m. | Syracuse at Boston College | CW Network
12 p.m. | Western Carolina at East Tennessee State | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Brown at Yale | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Columbia at Harvard | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Morgan State at Delaware State | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Long Island at Sacred Heart | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Lehigh at Holy Cross | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Liberty at Middle Tennessee | CBSSN
1 p.m. | UAlbany at Stony Brook | FloSports
1 p.m. | Bryant at Maine | FloSports
1 p.m. | Rhode Island at Delaware | FloSports
1 p.m. | Elon at William & Mary | FloSports
1 p.m. | Hampton at Towson | FloSports
1 p.m. | Monmouth at New Hampshire | FloSports
1 p.m. | North Carolina A&T at Villanova | FloSports
1 p.m. | Youngstown State at Southern Illinois | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Marist at Stetson | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Morehead State at Davidson | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Penn at Cornell | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Lafayette at Colgate | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Fordham at Bucknell | ESPN+
1:30 p.m. | Eastern Illinois at Gardner-Webb | ESPN+
1:30 p.m. | Mercer at VMI | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Tarleton State at West Georgia | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Central Arkansas at Eastern Kentucky | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Chattanooga at The Citadel | ESPN+
2 p.m. | UT Martin at Charleston Southern | ESPN+
2 p.m. | SE Missouri State at Lindenwood | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Tennessee State at Western Illinois | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Eastern Washington at Northern Colorado | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Wofford at Furman | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Illinois State at UNI | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Indiana State at South Dakota | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Missouri State at Murray State | ESPN+
2 p.m. | South Dakota State at North Dakota | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Butler at Valparaiso | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | UConn at UAB | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Marshall at Southern Miss | ESPN+
3 p.m. | North Alabama at Southern Utah | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Nicholls at Houston Christian | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Lamar at UIW | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Idaho State at Weber State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Sacramento State at Montana State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Alabama State at Grambling | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Florida A&M at Prairie View A&M | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Tennessee Tech at Samford | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | No. 2 Georgia at No. 16 Ole Miss | ABC/ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | No. 19 Clemson at Virginia Tech | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | Michigan at No. 8 Indiana | CBS
3:30 p.m. | No. 17 Iowa State at Kansas | FS1
3:30 p.m. | No. 18 Army at North Texas | ESPN2
3:30 p.m. | Duke at NC State | ACC Network
3:30 p.m. | San Jose State at Oregon State | CW Network
3:30 p.m. | Georgia State at James Madison | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Richmond at Campbell | FloSports
3:30 p.m. | South Carolina State at Howard | ESPN+
4 p.m. | No. 21 Colorado at Texas Tech | FOX
4 p.m. | Temple at Tulane | ESPNU
4 p.m. | Kennesaw State at UTEP | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Abilene Christian at Austin Peay | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Idaho at Portland State | ESPN+
4:15 p.m. | South Carolina at No. 24 Vanderbilt | SEC Network
4:30 p.m. | Jacksonville State at Louisiana Tech | CBSSN
4:30 p.m. | Stephen F. Austin at Texas A&M-Commerce | ESPN+
5 p.m. | Arkansas State at Louisiana | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Western Kentucky at New Mexico State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Maryland at No. 1 Oregon | Big Ten Network
7 p.m. | Mississippi State at No. 7 Tennessee | ESPN
7 p.m. | UCF at Arizona State | ESPN2
7 p.m. | Oklahoma State at TCU | FS1
7 p.m. | Northwestern State at SE Louisiana | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | Florida State at No. 10 Notre Dame | NBC
7:30 p.m. | No. 11 Alabama at No. 14 LSU | ABC/ESPN+
7:45 p.m. | Oklahoma at Missouri | SEC Network
8 p.m. | Washington at No. 6 Penn State | Peacock
8 p.m. | Nevada at No. 12 Boise State | FOX
8 p.m. | Virginia at No. 23 Pitt | ACC Network
8 p.m. | Northern Arizona at Cal Poly | ESPN+
9 p.m. | UNLV at Hawai'i | CBSSN
9:45 p.m. | Fresno State at Air Force | FS1
10:15 p.m. | No. 9 BYU at Utah | ESPN
10:15 p.m. | UC Davis at Montana | ESPN2
10:30 p.m. | Utah State at No. 20 Washington State | CW Network