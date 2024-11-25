Miami Volleyball Upsets No. 15 Georgia Tech; First Alert: November 25, 2024
The University of Miami volleyball team (20-9, 11-7) reverse swept the No. 15 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (20-7, 12-6), 3-2, on Sunday afternoon in the Knight Sports Complex for their fourth ranked win of the season.
The Hurricanes tallied 71 kills, 63 digs, 13 blocks and four aces. Junior Flormarie Heredia Colon led the team with 29 kills, four blocks and 31 points. Junior Dalia Wilson claimed seven blocks to lead defensively, along with eight kills.
Miami led 11-9 after sophomore Ava Carney picked up four kills within the team’s first 8 points. The Hurricanes held the lead for the 18-15 advantage as senior Yaidaliz Rosado claimed her 1,000th career dig. Georgia Tech inched back to tie it at 21-all after a 4-0 run, ultimately taking the first set, 25-22.
The Hurricanes started set four on an 8-1 and maintained the momentum to go up 17-8. Heredia Colon picked up her 23rd kill to pull Miami into a 20-11 advantage over Georgia Tech. After 17 kills and three blocks, Miami forced a fifth set after a dominant 25-14 set win.
Miami got out to a 6-4 lead until Georgia Tech went on a 3-0 run to tie it at seven. The teams went point-for-point with a 12-all score but the Hurricanes came out victorious, 15-13.
The Hurricanes will travel to Raleigh, N.C., to take on NC State on Nov. 27.
Hurricanes Schedule:
No games scheduled for Nov. 25
Hurricanes Results:
Men's Basketball: VCU 77, Miami 70
Volleyball: Miami 3, No. 15 Georgia Tech 2