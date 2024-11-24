The Hurricanes go Winless at the 2024 Charleston Classic
The Miami Hurricanes entered the 2024 Charleston Classic as one of the favorites to win the tournament and have now walked on winless and on a three-game losing streak heading back to Coral Gables.
The Hurricanes just did not look like a good team during the tournament. A slow start after a slow start hindered the team from competing at any level. Most of these losses have come with nine points or less and every game started with a 9-0 run or a lead larger than ten heading into the first media timeout.
The offense has stagnated and the defensive side of the ball has struggled with communication all weekend long. This will be a tough one to swallow as the Hurricanes still have SEC opponents in the next few weeks. The SEC is a gauntlet this year and they continue to prove it will be no easy task for the Hurricanes.
There is still a lot of prove as this is the wake-up call the Hurricane could have needed to find out what is truly happening with their team.
Final: VCU 77, Miami 70
Second Half
2:01: All seemed lost for the Hurricanes but they are on a 9-0 run and have cut the lead to seven-point game. Blackmon and Kidd have been scoring and disrupting what the Rams are doing as they have some momentum. VCU 72, Miami 65
7:16: The Hurricanes seem to be out of the game. They are getting dominated by VCU and Larranaga is using this time to just try different lineups for future games. VCU 68, Miami 54
11:46: The Hurricanes find any momentum and lose it instantly with sloppy play and bad defensive possessions. There is no communication on the floor and that is basketball 101, especially at this level. VCU 57, Miami 48
14:37: Larranaga is riding with his younger talent going into the second half. Austin Swartz and Jalil Bethea have been given expended minutes and they have performed. The older guys are still not pulling their weight and on the defensive end, they lack the communication and discipline that allows the Rams to get open threes. VCU 49, Miami 41
Halftime: VCU 42, Miami 33
First Half
3:44: The Hurricanes just look lost on the offensive side of the ball. Another scoring drought with the offense when the starters get inserted a lack of attacking on the rim and just smart ball movement. The Hurricanes have a lot to work on during this break. VCU 39, Miami 26
7:30: The younger players for this team have been a great offense unit for the Hurricanes. The issue now is the lack of defense after cutting the lead to two points. They are starting to force the team to shoot jumpers and not attack the paint. VCU 28, Miami 21
11:55: The Hurricanes have started to find their offense. Divine Ugochukwu has been instrumental in this surge by the canes but the points in the paint and the focus on scoring on the inside have been highlighted. VCU 20, Miami 14
15:59: The Hurricanes have starting this game the same way they have started most games this season. Slow starts with limited shot seletions while other teams put up multiple shots. At this point, VCU has put up eight shots compared to Miami's 3. VCU 13, Miami 4
Pregame:
The Miami men's basketball team is struggling and only has one game remaining in the 2024 Charleston Classic against VCU. It's another quality tournament team that could give the Canes some trouble like the last.
Many answers need to be found, and after a day of rest, the Hurricanes could have solved their offensive and rebounding issues.
They need a true point guard on the floor and someone who can create their shot. There is talent on the bench for that, but the lineup change would need to be made for that to properly happen.
The Canes will look to get out of this tournament with at least a win or they will suffer starting the season .500 before facing more talented SEC teams in the near future.
HOW TO WATCH:
WHO: Miami (3-2) vs. VCU (4-2)
TV: ESPN+
WHERE: TD Arena