Miami's Spring Game Date and Time Announced

The Miami Hurricanes are a week into spring practice, and there is a lot to love about the team. Now, the official date has been set for the spring game as the Canes continue to get better week after week.

The Hurricanes will host their annual spring game on April 18th at Cobb Stadium with kickoff starting at 10:15 a.m. ET. The TV network will be announced at a later date.

2026 SPRING GAME TIMELINE



• Parking opens: 8:00 a.m.

• Gates opens: 8:30 a.m.

• Autographs: 9:00-9:45 a.m.

• Game at Stadium: 10:15 a.m. pic.twitter.com/gKb6nYGmFL — Jason (@Canes_Chief) March 30, 2026

What to Expect?

Unlike last season, the Hurricanes' starting quarterback isn't hurt and will have time to flash his talent in front of the Hurricanes faithful. Darian Mensah's talent is something to experience at all times, and now the Hurricanes fans will be able to see what he is about this season.

It will also be the first time that the Miami's offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson will get to display a new look offense.

“He oftentimes doesn’t get enough credit," Mario Cristobal said. "That’s not easy because you philosophically come up in a certain tree and then as you go on, you always pick up new ideas … He’s been tremendously adaptable … When you have that many years of experience in so many different systems, some of that has blended together … I think the sky’s the limit. And I think that he has exposed our players to a larger volume of schemes this early, more than we ever have before.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“And that’s the expectation as we continue to recruit and raise the bar in terms of that. And guys are coming in with the expectation to contribute. The expectation’s got to show up every single day in everything you do, so there’s no wiggle room for compromising everything from culture to regimen structure, [being] early’s on time, all that other stuff. And Shannon and that staff have done an excellent job, just force-feeding guys schemes [and] technique, fundamentals. And again, we’re seeing progress … just got to keep getting better.”

It will also be the time to see some of the outstanding freshman talent that has been brought in. The Hurricanes have a new offensive line to show off, as well as other talented defensive players who have entered from the portal.

“Everybody competes," defensive lineman Armondo Blount said. "That’s what I like about the whole d-line group… even our younger guys. Ever since everybody got on campus, since he’s [Damon Wilson II] been on campus, we’ve just been working on getting each other better, critiquing each other, and just competing."

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