Miami Vs. Florida State set for 7 p.m. Kick Off; First Alert: October 15, 2024
The University of Miami announced on Monday that the scheduled kickoff time for its game against the Florida State Seminoles will be at 7 p.m.
The newest installment of the historied rivalry will take place under the lights at Hard Rock Stadium on October 26. Florida State's struggles have been well documented this season, but in this rivalry, crazier things have happened.
Miami holds the lead in the all-time series between the two powerhouses 35-33, but FSU has won the last three straight. Behind Cam Ward's leadership, the 'Canes hope to put some distance between them and the 'Noles later this month.
Miami's largest margin of victory in the rivalry has been 47-0 when the two Sunshine State foes squared off in 1976. Undoubtedly, Miami would like to get close to that number this fall.
- Miami's matchup with Louisville shapes up to be what could go down as a season defining game for Miami. The Cardinals hold the 'Canes' number in recent years, but with Ward, Xavier Restrepo and others set to play in the matchup, Miami is expected to walk away with a win.
- Giovana Canali was recently named one of the top-20 freshmen in the country by Top Drawer Soccer - one of the premier outlets in the sport.